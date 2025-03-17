"No one can resist his charm"- Fans react as Olympic fencer Oh Sang-uk posts multiple pictures with BTS' Jin from FRED Jewelry event

On March 16, 2025, Olympic fencer Oh Sang-uk shared photos with BTS’s Jin from the FRED Ideal Light High Jewellery Gala, held in Seoul on March 13. As FRED’s global ambassador, Jin attended the exclusive event at Chosun Palace, Gangnam, alongside celebrities like Kim Hye-soo, Cha Seung-won, and Lee Sung-kyung.

Jin, as FRED’s first global ambassador, wore an elegant sequined blazer and FRED’s Bright Vitality Necklace and Ring. Following the event, Oh Sang-uk, a two-time Olympic team champion and 2024 individual gold medalist, shared five images from the gala.

Among them, three included Jin, with the two appearing in deep conversation, making fans swoon over their unexpected camaraderie.

Their interaction sparked discussions online, with fans pointing out how the idol's charisma made him the highlight of every gathering. Many were thrilled to see the fencer post photos of the singer, appreciating the duet portraits. An X user, @yoongisfinger7 wrote,

"Can’t blame him no one can resist his charm."

The connection between the two also led fans to recall how Oh Sang-uk followed Jin on Instagram after the BTS star participated as an Olympic torchbearer for the Paris Olympics.

Adding to the excitement, Kim Min-kyung, South Korea’s first certified colorist, also shared a clip on her Instagram story featuring the two stars from the event. Her caption mentioned how she was seated near actress Kim Hye-soo and Cha Seung-won, while the Epiphany singer and the fencer were sitting right in front of her.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the idol's presence and the unexpected but delightful pairing with Oh Sang-uk.

"okay kings, now time for sangwook to appear on run jin teaching fencing," a fan commented..

"I KNEW WE COULD RELY ON SANG UK," another user wrote.

"I must say they are so cute," a netizen added.

"Two handsome men in one frame," a user commented.

Some noted how the athlete's admiration for the BTS star was evident. Others gushed over the way no one could resist the singer’s charm.

"Oh my goodness. I wake up to these cutsies together. Jin is spreading his charisma and collecting fanboys. Love seeing him making new friends. I can almost hear him teasing Sang Uk cutely," another person remarked.

"He's in love. Clearly we can see from his eyes," an X user wrote.

"3/5 photos are with seokjin........," a fan mentioned.

BTS' Jin’s brand deals and solo activities post-military discharge

Since completing his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, the BTS idol has been one of the most sought-after celebrities by brands. Shortly after his discharge, he was appointed as FRED’s first-ever global ambassador, breaking the luxury brand’s 89-year history.

Following this, he was also named Gucci’s global brand ambassador in August 2024, marking a milestone in his career.

Expand Tweet

In addition to these luxury brand deals, he became the first male global ambassador for Laneige, a top South Korean skincare brand. His endorsement reportedly led to a 100% increase in sales during their Cream Skin campaign.

He was also named the face of Alo Yoga, where his partnership generated a $3.6 million Media Impact Value.

As of the work front, on November 15, 2024, he released his debut solo mini-album, Happy. It featured six tracks, including the hit singles I’ll Be There, Falling, and Running Wild. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned platinum certifications in Japan and South Korea.

The singer-songwriter took on the role of Seoul’s honorary tourism ambassador as part of the Feel Seoul Good campaign in August 2024. He also became the face of Jin Ramen, strengthening his influence in the food industry.

