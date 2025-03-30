"This is so disrespectful"- Fans outraged over BTS group credit on Jungkook's 'Left and Right' Spotify billion plaque

On March 30, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook expressed disappointment after noticing that BTS' name was included on his Spotify One Billion plaque for Left & Right. Many believe the achievement should solely belong to the artist since it was a solo collaboration.

Ad

The song was recorded by the idol with Charlie Puth. The issue has sparked criticism online, with supporters calling it unfair to attribute his work to the group.

BIGHIT Entertainment shared Spotify's One Billion Streams plaques on its Instagram stories. The BTS member was awarded plaques for Standing Next to You and Left & Right. This marks another milestone in his solo career, as he previously received a one billion stream plaque for Seven (feat. Latto) in 2023.

Ad

Trending

The Euphoria singer reached one billion streams on Left & Right in September 2024 and on Standing Next to You in November 2024. He became the first Asian solo artist to have three songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Fans celebrated his success but were also frustrated upon noticing that BTS' name was included on the plaque for Left & Right.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The controversy escalated when fans pointed out that this was not the first time such an incident occurred. They recalled how his solo track for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Dreamers, was also credited to BTS on Spotify.

Fans voiced their frustration as they stated that every artist deserves proper credit for their achievements. An X user, @flowerlytk wrote,

"It's jungkook who works hard. Jungkook was the one who recorded the song, not the group. The credit goes to Jungkook only. This is so disrespectful. He deserves respect."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some emphasized that it is unethical to attribute one person’s hard work to others, calling for fairness in the industry.

"BIGHIT /HYBE loves to disrespect the hardwork of their artists and use them af!!! Stealing his creadits and even stealing his stocks!!!! so shameless!!!" an X user wrote.

"I seriously can’t understand how the six members are making money from Left and Right and Dreamers when they have zero contributions in either song. His donations are really generous to everyone," a fan added.

Ad

"Did BTS take part in the track? Their voices are there and I haven't heard them for 3 years?," another person commented.

"Crediting artists on a song they didn’t contribute anything whatsoever is unethical and undermines the integrity of the work — BTS should not be credited on Jungkook’s solo music," a user mentioned.

Ad

Others directly criticized HYBE and demanded that BTS be untagged from Left & Right and Dreamers.

"Artists deserve respect & attributing someone else's handwork to others is UNETHICAL and a blatant disrespect to the artist’s individuality and artistry. UNTAG BTS FROM LEFT AND RIGHT UNTAG BTS FROM DREAMERS," a fan remarked.

"Just a straight and simple question… no hate, just wondering why BTS as a group is credited for Jungkook’s songs Dreamers and Left and Right. I really want to know why," another user added.

Ad

"No offense to BTS.I respect them too.This is for fairness. JK deserves to own this award outside the group.Let us respect his hardwork & give credit to whom it is rightfully due!," an X user commented.

More about BTS' Jungkook’s achievements with ‘Left & Right’ and other solo hits

Left & Right was released on June 24, 2022, and was a collaborative single between Jungkook and Charlie Puth. The song debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200. It also topped the charts in several countries, including India, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Ad

Over time, the track amassed over 1.02 billion streams on Spotify. This makes Jungkook the first Asian solo artist to have three songs in Spotify’s billion-stream club.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside Left & Right, Jungkook's Standing Next to You and Seven have also surpassed the one billion mark on Spotify. His debut solo album, Golden, released on November 3, 2023, solidified his success as a soloist. Seven (feat. Latto) became his most-streamed song.

It accumulated over 2 billion streams. Meanwhile, Standing Next to You also gained massive popularity as it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured top spots on the UK charts.

Ad

In other news, the idol is currently serving the last leg of his military service. He enlisted in December 2023 and is set to be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback