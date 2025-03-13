"My 2 worlds colliding" — Fans thrilled as iQIYI features Jungkook's 'Euphoria' as background music in hit Chinese drama The Best Thing

BTS' Jungkook solo track Euphoria was featured as background music in the popular Chinese drama The Best Thing, as per an X post by iQIYI dated March 12, 2025. Fans of the idol were thrilled when iQIYI, one of Asia's biggest streaming platforms, included the song in a behind-the-scenes segment of the show.

Euphoria was originally released in 2018 as part of BTS' Love Yourself: Answer album. This isn't the first time Euphoria has crossed into mainstream entertainment. In 2019, it was also featured in the finale of HBO's hit drama Euphoria during an emotional high school dance scene.

Now, its inclusion in The Best Thing has sparked excitement among fans who love both Jungkook and the Chinese drama. An X user, @jjkscandyy, wrote:

"not my 2 worlds colliding OMG I LOVE THIS DRAMA.

Following the news that Euphoria would be used in The Best Thing, fans took to social media to express their excitement. Many praised Jungkook's song for continuing to receive recognition years after its release, calling it "iconic."

"EUPHORIA IS SO ICONIC," a fan commented.

"Everything about euphoria is iconic, especially JK's voice that doesn't shake even when he's high up... so talented and so hardworking," an X user remarked.

"Our worldwide famous boy Jungkook .queen euphoria deserve it," another person wrote.

"Euphoria will always be that girl absolutely loveeee," a netizen added.

Others who are fans of both BTS and the drama were overjoyed to see this crossover in such an unexpected way.

"'The best thing' with euphoria?? I never knew I needed this," a netizen added.

"I was just think whether Chinese actors dance or sings or interacts to BTS songs. But here we goo... Kook's own solo track.," another person commented.

"The song the voice, this really fits here. Jungkook, this song is so beautiful," a fan mentioned.

Jungkook's solo achievements and military updates as The Best Thing features his song

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently serving the last leg of his eighteen-month mandatory military service. The BTS member enlisted alongside bandmate Jimin on December 12, 2023, under South Korea's military Buddy System. He is serving in the 5th Infantry Division.

The duo completed their basic training by January 2024 and were promoted to sergeants in March 2025. With about three months remaining, they are scheduled to get discharged in June this year.

Even while serving, Jungkook has remained connected with fans. In February, he and Jimin made a surprise appearance on j-hope's Weverse Live to celebrate his birthday and shared stories about their time in the military.

Beyond his military commitments, the Seven singer's debut solo album, Golden, broke records upon release, and his songs remain chart-toppers across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, the Chinese drama The Best Thing is a romantic series that follows Shen Xifan, a hardworking hotel housekeeping manager. She struggles with insomnia and migraines due to her stressful job. She meets He Suye, a dedicated traditional Chinese medicine doctor, seeking a remedy for her condition.

Their interactions begin as a simple doctor-patient relationship but evolve into something deeper as they continue to cross paths. Both characters carry emotional scars from past relationships, but as their connection grows, they find themselves healing and discovering love once again.

With only a few months left until their expected discharge in June 2025, anticipation for BTS' full-group return continues to grow.

