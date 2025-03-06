From Hidden Love to When I Fly Towards You: C-Dramas based on Zhu Yi’s novels you must watch if you love The First Frost

The First Frost has emerged as one of the most successful Chinese dramas of 2025, captivating audiences with its heartfelt romance and emotional depth. Adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel of the same name, the series follows two former high school classmates Sang Yan and Wen Yifan.

Sang Yan and Wen Yifan played by Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan unexpectedly reunite after six years apart when they end up renting the same house. As they navigate their shared past, the drama explores themes of love, longing, trauma, and healing.

Zhu Yi's literary works have consistently served as rich source material for successful C-drama adaptations. Her narratives, which delve into romance, self-discovery, and personal growth, continue to resonate with audiences, solidifying her status as a beloved author in contemporary Chinese literature.

Three C-dramas based on Zhu Yi’s novels to watch after The First Frost

For those who enjoy The First Frost, these three adaptations of Zhu Yi's novels offer compelling narratives of love, self-discovery, and personal growth, while staying true to the author's signature storytelling style.

1) Hidden Love (2023)

This widely discussed 2023 Chinese drama featuring Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan, shares a direct link to The First Frost. As the later's sequel, the series shifts focus to Sang Yan’s (male lead of The First Frost) younger sister, Sang Zhi, and her growing affection for her older brother’s friend, Duan Jia Xu.

Five years her senior, Duan Jia Xu, a frequent visitor to her home during his school days, unknowingly became the subject of Sang Zhi’s childhood crush. However, circumstances led to their separation, and they lost contact over time.

Years later, Sang Zhi enrolls in a university in the same city as Duan Jia Xu, bringing them back into each other’s lives. As they reconnect, their everyday interactions reignite old feelings, gradually deepening their relationship leading to a tender and slow-burning romance.

Adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It, the drama captures the delicate emotions of young love, personal growth, and the struggles that come with time and distance. With its heartfelt narrative and compelling performances, Hidden Love received widespread acclaim, particularly for the chemistry between its lead actors.

All 25 episodes of Hidden Love are available for streaming on Netflix and Youku.

2) When I Fly Towards You (2023)

Set in the autumn of 2012, When I Fly Towards You follows Su Zai Zai, a bubbly student who transfers to Yucai High School. Played by Zhang Miao Yi, she quickly becomes drawn to Zhang Lu Rang, portrayed by Zhou Yi Ran.

Zhang Lu Rang is an academically gifted but reserved student burdened by constant comparisons to his prodigious younger brother. Despite his achievements, Zhang Lu Rang struggles with self-doubt and an emotionally distant upbringing.

Su Zai Zai’s presence gradually brings change to his life. With the support of their friends—Gu Ran (Bian Tian Yang), Guan Fang (Guo Zhe), and Jiang Jia (Jiang Zhi Nan)—he begins to break free from his insecurities and embrace his true self. As their friendship deepens, a budding romance develops, woven into their shared journey of growth and self-discovery.

Adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel She’s a Little Crazy, the drama explores the power of friendship, self-acceptance, and the innocence of first love, offering a heartfelt portrayal of youth and transformation.

All 24 episodes of When I Fly Towards You are available for streaming on Netflix and Youku.

3) The Best of You in My Mind (2020)

Featuring Ireine Song and Gala Zhang, The Best of You in My Mind tells the story of Lin Xi Chi, a lively veterinary student, and Xu Fang, a dedicated archer. Xu Fang has loved Lin Xi Chi in silence for years.

Despite their close childhood friendship, Xu Fang has never expressed his feelings, waiting for the right moment. Lin Xi Chi, unaware of his long-standing affection, battles self-doubt while navigating her studies and personal challenges.

Their relationship takes an unexpected turn after a lost bet leaves Lin Xi Chi in a difficult position, forcing her to rely on Xu Fang. One night, after an unguarded moment fueled by alcohol, buried emotions come to light, forever changing the dynamic between them. As they navigate this shift, their journey unfolds into an emotional exploration of friendship evolving into love.

Adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel Cream-Flavored Unrequited Love, the drama presents a heartfelt narrative of youthful romance and self-discovery, offering a sincere and nostalgic portrayal of first love. With themes of perseverance, emotional growth, and deep-seated affection, the series captures the essence of love that stands the test of time.

The Best of You in My Mind, consisting of 24 episodes, is available for streaming on Viki, YOUKU, and YouTube. An additional special episode offers a glimpse into Lin Xi Chi and Xu Fang’s life after marriage, featuring memorable moments from the series. It also includes a conversation between the director and screenwriter. This episode is available for streaming on KUKAN.

Meanwhile, The First Frost has set a new record by reaching 10,000 points on the Popularity Heat Index within two days of release. The drama maintained strong viewership, averaging over 50 million daily views on Youku, and became the Most Searched Romantic Show within a week.

The First Frost's lead actors Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan also ranked among the Top C-drama Artists in the Global Market during its run. On February 27, 2025, The First Frost secured the sixth spot on the Top TV Show Worldwide chart and set a record as the highest-ranking C-drama in Netflix’s global daily rankings history.

With 23 episodes released and nine more to go, the series is available for streaming on Youku, while 22 episodes can be accessed on Netflix. Episodes 24 and 25 of The First Frost are set to premiere on March 7, 2025.

