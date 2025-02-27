What is the controversy surrounding The First Frost? Fans express disappointment over alleged victimisation of Zhao Ruonan's character

The highly anticipated Chinese drama The First Frost, sequel of hit drama Hidden Love, has sparked controversy among viewers. Many of the viewers are expressing disappointment over the portrayal of its female lead, Wen Yifan, played by actress Zhao Ruonan. The drama The First Frost is adapted from the web novel of the same name by Zhu Yi.

Ad

Anticipated as a lighthearted romance following Hidden Love, the series The First Frost instead explores heavy themes such as trauma, s*xual assault, and PTSD. This shift has divided audiences.

While some praise its emotional depth, others argue that the adaptation strays too far from the original novel by portraying Wen Yifan as overly victimized rather than the strong and independent character depicted in the book. One viewer wrote on X,

Ad

Trending

"see i already knew 1st frost drama will be going into this direction 🗿...... they wanted to show fl traumatized from sxuaI assault but the way they handle it is messed up & it's like ml exists as her talisman"

"i didnt say romcom should only be about brainless story but if u want to insert such sensitive matters the least u can do is to handle it with care & empathy & not offensive to women" wrote this viewer of The First Frost.

Ad

Since its premiere, fans have criticized the series for changing the female lead's portrayal. Fans have claimed that in the book, she is resilient, but the drama makes her seem more like a victim.

"Apparently first frost drama is getting heat for way too much SA scenes (I agree, I'm skipping those scenes) but one thing I probably wish they retained in Wen Yifan's character is her confidence. The drama made her go through so much that this part of her character disappeared." wrote an X user.

Ad

"So I started watching First Frost today and why do I feel the plot is so off than their original novel/manhua plot, like they literally made a strong independent women to a weak victim," mentioned a netizen.

"I didn't think #TheFirstFrost would touch on such sensitive topics as the abvso, it breaks my heart everything YiFan has been through many times, at home, at work, even when she was a student she was already the victim of baseless slander. She has a lot of things to heal," read a comment on X.

Ad

However, despite the backlash, many viewers continue to support the drama and Wen Yifan's character, appreciating its emotional storytelling and complex themes.

"I do not understand why people are complaining about Yifan facing sexual harassment in #TheFirstFrost, like every 2nd woman doesn't face such thing daily, and just cause you face them, it makes you any less of a confident, independent, woman. What BS!" shared one viewer of The First Frost.

Ad

"Whoever is talking about the drama having a savior trop, BS! Yifan survived everything on her own. She did not need anyone's help. Sang Yan just happened to intervene. I love that fact most about her, that she is NOT looking for a savior. She DIVERTED him so he WONT get involved" wrote this netizen.

Ad

"I'm watching first frost, but for some reason I relate to the FL so much, it's either me pulling victim card or just being so self-conscious about everything that I low key feel her. I really love the drama, song Yan is really song Yan, a green flag hiding under a red carpet," posted one X user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The First Frost Faces criticism in China over female lead’s portrayal

According to Instagram content creator Silva (@wwwsilviawww), the adaptation has altered key aspects of the original novel, particularly in how the protagonist, Wen Yifan is portrayed. In the novel, the female lead is a strong, independent, and intelligent reporter.

However, according to her, the drama version shows Yifan enduring excessive harassment from various people, including relatives, roommates, and strangers. These elements are not present in the original story, leading to concerns that the show is shifting its focus from portraying strength to victimhood.

Ad

Silvia points out that while raising awareness about harassment is important, the drama’s execution is flawed. She criticizes the way the camera consistently focuses on the victim rather than exposing the perpetrators. She further emphasizes that strength can be depicted without first portraying the character as a victim.

Ad

She also highlights that many female viewers have expressed discomfort, prompting the director to respond. With mounting pressure, the director Chu Yu Ning finally has addressed the controversy in a fan group chat, stating,

"We have made corrections."

According to reports from Chinese online media outlet Sohu, the most criticized and controversial scene has now been cut, and adjustments have been made to future episodes. The director also has acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and assured that greater care would be taken moving forward.

Ad

The First Frost: A story of love, longing, and second chances

The First Frost follows the story of Wen Yi Fan, a reporter, and Sang Yan, a department manager and co-owner of the bar Overtime. The two have been high school classmates and once promised to attend college together after being prohibited from dating. However, their paths diverge when Yi Fan abruptly leaves, leaving Sang Yan with unresolved feelings.

Years later, they reunite under unexpected circumstances at Overtime, where Yi Fan pretends not to recognize him, and Sang Yan follows suit. A series of events leads them to become housemates, giving them a second chance at love.

Ad

While Sang Yan still grapples with the pain of his unrequited love, he tries to support Yi Fan, who has endured traumatic experiences that continue to affect her. Meanwhile, Yi Fan prioritizes her career and struggles to confront her true emotions.

The First Frost delves into love, longing, and the impact of past wounds. It presents a modern romance while highlighting how trauma can shape one’s self-perception and how love alone may not be enough to heal deep-seated scars.

Ad

The First Frost stars Bai Jingting as Sang Yan and Zhang Ruonan as Wen Yifan as the main lead.

The First Frost has attracted international viewers through its release on Netflix and Youku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback