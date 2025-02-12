The First Frost starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan: Complete release schedule, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Based on a novel of the same name, The First Frost is scheduled to be released on February 18 at 12:00 pm CST. Starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan and directed by Chu Yu-ning, the drama tells the story of Wen Yi Fan, who meets her past love at school. As events unfold, they reignite their love. The 32-episode series will be available on Netflix and Youku in selected regions.

In addition to the lead actors, viewers can look forward to key performances from Edward Chen, Zhang Miaoyi, Yuan Ye, Zhai Xiaowen, and Liu Chu Tian. The 45-minute episodes will air on all days of the week.

The First Frost: Plot, release schedule and more

In The First Frost, reporter Wen Yi Fan, played by Zhang Ruonan, visits the bar Jia Ban to meet her best friend, Zhong Si Qiao. There, she unexpectedly crosses paths with Sang Yan, played by Bai Jingting, a department manager and co-owner of the bar—who also happens to be her former high school deskmate and past love.

When they meet, both pretend not to recognize each other. However, circumstances lead them to become accidental housemates. As they navigate their newfound living arrangement, old feelings resurface, and they gradually rekindle their love.

The first four episodes are scheduled to be released on February 18. From February 19 onwards, two episodes will be released every day till March 4.

The First Frost is adapted from Zhu Yi’s web novel First Frost, while Hidden Love was based on Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It by the same author. Set in the same timeline and fictional universe as Hidden Love, The First Frost shifts its focus away from the original couple, instead delving into the story of Sang Zhi’s older brother, Sang Yan.

More about the cast

Bai Jingting is recognized for his roles in dramas such as The Whirlwind Girl, Ordinary Glory, You Are My Hero, Reset, New Life Begins, Destined, and Always On The Move. He has also gained popularity through the variety show Who's the Murderer and the film Yesterday Once More.

In 2019, Forbes China included him in its "30 Under 30 Asia" list for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Additionally, he has a wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds Beijing and frequently appears on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list.

Zhang Ruonan made her acting debut in 2018 as Gu Senxiang in Cry Me a Sad River, marking her first lead role. She appeared in the romance drama Everyone Wants to Meet You that same year. In 2019, she starred as a detective in the historical drama Love Is All and reunited with director Guo Jingming in The End of Endless Love.

Her career gained momentum with roles in The Glory of Youth, Be Yourself, and Psychologist. She later portrayed Meng Haitang in the 2022 period drama Defying the Storm and joined reality shows like Let's Camp Together and Chinese Restaurant 8.

In 2023, Zhang starred in My Boss, A Date with the Future, and films All These Years and Too Beautiful to Lie. With a diverse portfolio spanning romance, historical, and emotional dramas, she continues to establish herself as a versatile actress in Chinese entertainment.

The First Frost will be available on Netflix and Youku on February 18.

