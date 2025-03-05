"Sang yan is yifan's comfort person"— The First Frost episode 22 leaves viewers hooked on Bia Jingting and Zhang Ruonan's tipsy romance

The latest episode of The First Frost, released on March 3, delivered an emotionally charged and intimate moment between Sang Yan (Bia Jingting) and Wen Yifan (Zhang Ruonan). Episode 22 took viewers through a sequence where Sang Yan patiently cares for a drunk Wen Yifan.

He carries her home, ensuring she takes hangover medicine, and even removing her makeup before her shower. His quiet acts of love, from staying by her side to making sure she's comfortable, have left fans deeply invested in their story.

Fans of The First Frost have taken to social media to express their love.

"I originally thought that today’s dinner would be a nightmare, but luckily i have you. I feel much better now. Thank you. Even apart, sang yan is yifan’s comfort person," a netizen commented.

"sangyan helped wen yifan removing her make up. he’s not only caring for her, but he understands woman. oh to get a man like him," shared one viewer of The First Frost.

"He's so kind like so so kind. His love must be so pure," wrote a netizen.

"I really need to remind myself that he is NOT real or I might actually f***in lose it…AAAGGHHH HE IS TOO FINE," mentioned an X user.

"This is what happens viewers, when a male character (fiction) is created from a female author's writing. Sangyan's standards are too high" expressed this individual on X (as translated by Google).

Many fans found Yifan’s drunken antics endearing, applauding Zhang Ruonan for her portrayal of a lovestruck, intoxicated woman.

"clinging drunk yifan and sangyan fighting for his life trying to take care of her has to be my favourite genre," said one netizen.

"Zhang Rounan has the cutest clingy-cutesie acting I hv seen in a long time. Usually this type of little childish acting annoy me....but she is good. She knows how to do it right. With her acting & kind of life her charecter lived - it works just right," share an X user.

"The pouting like a fish to drink. Yifan was too adorable man! sangyan is representing all of us today! Taking care of a drunk yifan while admiring her antics with a soft smile on his face," mentioned a viewer of The First Frost.

"sangyan is truly having the time of his life having yifan trust him and depend on him so completely! The way there was such a cute smile on his face the entire time was adorable! He is enjoying the uninhibited and unfiltered yifan that he never got to see," added this fan.

Episode 22 of The First Frost followed Sang Yan attending the wedding of his college friend, Qian Fei. Wen Yifan, caught up with work, arrived later, where Sang Yan waited for her at the entrance and proudly introduced her as his girlfriend.

The celebratory atmosphere soon led to an unexpected emotional revelation for Yifan, who, after a few drinks, confronted lingering regrets from their past. The wedding turned into a night of heavy drinking, and Wen Yifan became emotional after overhearing that Sang Yan, on his graduation day, had drunkenly murmured, "Am I a backup?" Struck with guilt, she continued drinking.

As the night unfolded, Yifan became heavily intoxicated, making it difficult for Sang Yan to take her home. Despite her unsteady steps, he carefully helped her into a cab, and later carried her on his back when they reached home.

In her drunken state, Yifan opened up about her struggles. She revealed how she secured a job at a prestigious newspaper through campus placement, only to face unsettling rumors about her success being tied to her superior’s favoritism.

She admitted that the only place she ever truly felt at home was Nanwu— where her father’s grave and Sang Yan were. Overwhelmed with emotion, she repeatedly apologized for the way she had distanced herself from him in the past.

Once home, Sang Yan patiently took care of her, ensuring she drank hangover medicine, despite her initial resistance. When Yifan hesitated to go to her room— claiming she needed to shower— she asked him to help, and flustered, he quickly declined. After managing to freshen up, she continued apologizing to him, whispering,

“Sang Yan, it’s all my fault. I shouldn’t have been avoiding you.”

Her heartfelt confession left Sang Yan unable to leave her side, leading him to fall asleep on the ottoman at the foot of her bed.

The epilogue of the episode further showcased Sang Yan’s quiet acts of care. Before Yifan showered, he gently removed her makeup and false eyelashes, ensuring she was comfortable. He put clothes for her to change into nearby, and rushed out of the bathroom before she started changing.

A brief view of the plot of The First Frost

The First Frost is a modern romance drama that follows Wen Yifan, a dedicated reporter, and Sang Yan, a department manager and co-owner of the bar Overtime. Once high school classmates, their bond grew over time, filled with subtle but unspoken feelings for each other.

However, Yifan’s life took a difficult turn after her father’s passing. With her mother’s remarriage, she was forced to move between relatives, enduring instability and emotional hardship. Struggling with her painful past, she broke their promise to attend college together and left abruptly, leaving Sang Yan with unanswered questions and lingering heartache.

6 years later, they cross paths again under unexpected circumstances. Their reunion takes a twist when Sang Yan’s house catches fire, forcing him to move in with Yifan. As they navigate life under one roof, Sang Yan finds himself caught between his unresolved heartbreak and his protective instinct toward Yifan, who still carries the weight of her past.

Despite her initial hesitation, Yifan eventually acknowledges her lingering feelings and takes the first step in pursuing Sang Yan. The final few episodes of The First Frost see them finally embracing their love, and officially becoming a couple.

The First Frost episode 22's mix of emotional depth and tender romance captivated viewers. Fans eagerly anticipate how their relationship will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

The First Frost is available for streaming on Youku and Netflix.

