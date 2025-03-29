"JUST MAIN POP BOY THINGS"- Fans rejoice as BTS Jungkook receives 1B stream plaques for 'Left and Right' and 'Standing Next To You'

On March 29, 2025, BIGHIT Entertainment shared photos of Spotify's one billion stream plaques awarded to Jungkook on their Instagram Stories. The BTS member received the plaques for his songs Standing Next to You and Left and Right (a collaboration with singer Charlie Puth).

The idol previously received a one billion stream plaque for his single Seven (feat. Latto) in 2023. Meanwhile, he reached one billion streams on Left and Right in September 2024 and on Standing Next to You in November 2024.

This accomplishment made him the first Asian solo artist with three songs in Spotify's billion club, as reported by Star News on November 5, 2024.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the plaques. One fan remarked that the achievement is a "main pop-boy thing."

"Jungkook officially receives two BILLION PLAQUES from Spotify for his songs 'Standing Next To You' and 'Left and Right'!! JUST MAIN POP BOY THINGS," exclaimed a fan on X.

Similar fan reaction continued on X, where they congratulated the singer. One user stated that the BTS member has always delivered "exceptional music," while another speculated how he could serve dinner to his bandmates on the plaque.

"Congratulations to my huge global popstar, so proud of you jungkook," commented one fan.

"From a standout debut single to a chart-topping title track and successful collaborations, this artist has consistently delivered exceptional music. Let's continue to support their journey and future endeavors in the music industry," remarked another.

"Jungkook will soon serve dinner to his BTS brothers on those plaques. Spotify should make the 2B plaque in the shape of a bowl,"reacted one netizen.

More reactions followed on X as fans predicted that the idol's next song to receive a billion plaque will be 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), which currently has 842,448,546 streams.

"Now Jungkook will be able to see his two new Spotify plaques after his return and 3D is on its way to 1B streams too!" wrote a fan.

"Congratulations Jungkook. i want to see his reaction when he sees that he gets 2 more plaques with his own name. let's goooo for 3D," added another admirer.

"Another billion plaque in a queue which is 3D song. Only jungkook can do with just golden album totally global pop star. Me literally waiting jk king of kpop to shake the industry with his second album," said one X user.

More about Jungkook's singles, Standing Next to You and Left and Right

Left and Right is a collaborative single by Charlie Puth and the Euphoria singer, released on June 24, 2022. The song was part of Charlie Puth's third studio album, Charlie, and marked the second collaboration between the two artists after their Genie Music Awards 2018 performance of We Don't Talk Anymore.

The single debuted at No.1 in countries such as India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In the US, the track peaked at No.22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured both singers their first top 10 entries on the Billboard Global 200 by entering at No.5.

Additionally, the song spent three consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Japan Hot Overseas chart and was certified Platinum and Gold in Canada and the US, respectively.

Standing Next To You was released on November 3, 2023, as the third single from the singer's debut studio album, Golden. The track marked the idol's fourth consecutive top 10 entry on the UK Singles Chart. The single also peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned two first-place trophies on the South Korean music program M Countdown.

In other news, the idol is currently serving his mandatory military service and will be discharged in June 2025 along with bandmate Jimin.

