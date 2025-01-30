"Number one Global International Popstar" - ARMY react as BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes first album by Asian soloist to surpass 5.1B Spotify streams

On January 30, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN became the first album by an Asian soloist to surpass 5.1 B Spotify streams. He is also the fastest to achieve this feat. GOLDEN is his first solo studio album, released on November 2023. The album has already broken countless records and continues to do so more than a year after its release.

Its lead single, Seven, featuring Latto, topped the Billboard HOT 100 chart, making him the second Korean soloist to accomplish this, months after his bandmate Jimin topped the chart with his solo Like Crazy.

ARMY congratulated Jungkook on this accolade and took X to express their thoughts. One fan wrote on X:

"The number one Global International Popstar."

"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK," one ARMY exclaimed.

"Congratulations Jungkook for making history with GOLDEN, " another fan commented.

Netizens expressed their excitement by commenting on X.

"The King himself Jungkook is doing it!" an ARMY reacted.

"Phenomenal achievement Congratulations Jungkook," another fan reacted.

This is not the first time BTS's golden maknae has broken records on Spotify. His single Seven from the album GOLDEN has already surpassed 2 billion streams, making it the first song by a K-Pop soloist to do so. Other K-pop soloists who entered Billion Club on Spotify are Jimin, Lisa, and Rosé.

Commercial and critical acclaim for Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN

GOLDEN captured the attention of the fans and critics alike. Many critics hailed Jungkook as the new pop king of the 2020s. NME observed that the album reflects Jungkook's artistry and ability to mold different singing styles, priming it to be a commercial success. The Evening Standard remarked that the album ticks all the boxes for pop lovers, whereas AP News regarded the album as the strongest pop debut of the year.

Commercially, the album did extraordinarily well. It debuted on the music charts in 25 countries and topped in many. GOLDEN debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Charts.

The album also became the first album by a soloist to cross the 2 million sales mark on the day of its release in Hanteo chart history. The album came with 11 tracks, out of which seven managed to trend on Global Spotify's top 200.

According to IFPI, GOLDEN became the seventh best-selling album worldwide in 2023.

More about Jungkook's solo activities

Jungkook collaborated with Kid Laroi and Central Cee for the single Too Much in October 2023. He released a fan song for the 11th-anniversary celebration of BTS called Never Let Go.

After his enlistment, he also released a film documentary, I am Still. The documentary chronicled Jungkook's journey as a solo artist, showing many behind-the-scenes of his album GOLDEN.

An eight-episode travel reality series featuring Jungkook and Jimin named Are You Sure?! was released on Disney+.

Jungkook began his military service in December 2023 with Jimin and will be discharged in June 2025. According to reports, all BTS members are expected to come back as a group in the latter half of 2025.

