“Main Pop Boy Behavior”- Fans react as Jungkook becomes the first ever K-pop soloist to surpass 600 days on the Global Spotify Daily Artist Chart

Jungkook of BTS has reached another impressive solo milestone, becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 600 consecutive days on the Global Spotify Daily Artist Chart on January 29, 2025. Surpassing 600 days on the Global Spotify Daily Artist Chart means that an artist has been consistently ranking on Spotify’s Global Daily Top Artists chart for the said number of days consecutively.

This chart tracks the most streamed artists worldwide on a daily basis, based on the total number of streams they accumulate across all their songs. Reacting to the dame, one fan commented:

"Main Pop Boy Behavior"

The news sparked celebrations among fans worldwide. Social media is flooded with posts expressing pride and admiration for his consistent global impact.

"Another record set by our golden star!" a fan exclaimed.

"The global pop star that you are, mr. jeon jungkook!!!" Another fan exclaimed.

Some other fans coined,

"Biggest Asian Soloist JK," a fan remarked.

Jungkook achieves yet another Spotify milestone with his solo album, GOLDEN

Jungkook's 600-day streak on the Spotify Global Daily Artist Chart is even more remarkable because he achieved this with just one solo album, GOLDEN. His current ranking on the chart stands at #155.

Adding to this milestone, GOLDEN has also become the first and only album by an Asian soloist to surpass 5.1 billion streams on Spotify on the above-mentioned date, proving his impact.

The list of longest-charting K-Pop Artists on Spotify Daily Top Artists Global and their number of days (*still charting):

BTS – 1194* Stray Kids – 1110* BLACKPINK – 1008 TWICE – 768 NewJeans – 613 Jungkook – 600*

Fans have celebrated these achievements across social media, recognizing his streak on the international music platform.

At the very start of 2025, the BTS star had proven his dominance on Spotify by surpassing 100 million streams in just the first 16 days of the year. This marked his second-fastest year to reach this milestone, despite not having released any new music since 2023.

In September 2024, he achieved a historic feat by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to have 15 tracks surpass 100 million streams each on Spotify. Adding to this, he also became the first K-pop soloist to have multiple tracks exceeding 1 billion streams, with Seven (Clean Version), Seven (Explicit Version), and Left and Right (with Charlie Puth).

With these achievements, Jungkook continues to dominate Spotify as a leading global solo artist.

