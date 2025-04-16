"MAIN POP BOY IS COMING" - Fans cheer as dancer Brian Puspos fuels BTS' Jungkook 2025 solo tour speculation with Instagram like and past comment

Speculation surrounding BTS' Jungkook and a possible 2025 solo world tour is gaining momentum once again on social media. On April 16, pop culture page @TheePopCore shared that dancer and choreographer Brian Puspos recently liked an Instagram post. The liked post mentioned Jungkook’s potential solo tour next year, prompting a wave of excitement across social media platforms.

Puspos, who collaborated with Jungkook during his 2023 solo debut promotions, has previously hinted at upcoming plans. In an interview from July 2024 with the YouTube channel @steezystudio, he said,

“Can’t wait to see you in 2025, we’re going to kill it!!”

This message then went viral among the fans, now again being revisited with renewed excitement. With no official confirmation yet, the latest interaction reignited hopes among ARMYs (BTS fandom name). They were now anticipating a major announcement from the artist himself. One fan wrote on X:

"MAIN POP BOY IS COMING TO RULE THE INDUSTRY AGAIN !!"

"Can wait for the the main pop boy solo tour he's going show them how it's done," commented another fan of BTS' Jungkook.

"Omg its happening guuuuyyyyyyys !!!! Im so happy !!!!" said another netizen.

"OMG! I COULD IMAGINE THE PERFECTION EACH STAGE WOULD BE. JUNG KOOK BEING THE PERFECTIONIST, CREATIVE, AND INNOVATIVE HE IS EVERY STAGE WILL ROCK AND LEAVE US IN AWE. CAN'T WAIT FOR JUNG KOOK SOLO WORLD TOUR," posted an X user.

Following Brian Puspos' social media activity, fans erupted with excitement online, flooding social media with tour demands. From rallying cries to humorous desperation, the anticipation for Jungkook’s rumored 2025 solo tour was on full display.

"Prepare yourselves we're gonna rock this world with jungkook team," another person commented on X.

"We will fight for tickets to Jungkook's concerts during his SOLO WORLD TOUR with gp,army, other fandoms' fans and with artists/kpop idols. The chances of getting on the next flight with Katy Perry are higher." said this fan.

"@BrianPuspos if you know anything bro all I gotta say is make sure Jungkook knows that we NEED a Chicago stop! Soldier Field! multiple days! thank you!" wrote this X user.

However, amid the excitement, some fans also struck a more reflective tone, raising practical questions about BTS' Jungkook’s setlist and his well-being post-service.

"Does he have enough songs for a full playlist? I adore JK but even with his solo BTS stuff, I dunno if he had enough...although he is a genius, so maybe could drop another album right before the tour...like Yoongi with DDay? Lol," posted one fan.

"Let Jungkook rest ffs he need a 3 months vacation aftr finishing his service," added an individual on X.

BTS' Jungkook's anticipated tour speculation builds and revisiting Golden's global impact

Speculation around BTS' Jungkook’s solo world tour didn’t start with Brian Puspos’ Instagram like alone. Back on March 27, 2025, rumors had already started swirling after @TheePopCore teased a possible announcement.

The buzz began when Mexican organizers @DCECOFICIAL1 and @ailoviutl reportedly hinted at an upcoming solo tour for Jungkook. They suggested that it could happen ahead of BTS’ anticipated group tour in mid-2026. The post quickly caught fire on X (formerly Twitter), sparking intense fan discussion across the globe.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is expected to be discharged in early June 2025. Before enlisting, he officially launched his solo career with the release of Golden on November 3, 2023, under Big Hit Music.

The album marked a major milestone for BTS' Jungkook. Golden is an all-English pop album consisting of 11 tracks. It includes collaborations with artists such as Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake. The album was preceded by the singles Seven and 3D. The third and fourth singles Standing Next to You and Yes or No were released alongside the album.

Expand Tweet

The single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100—marking the first chart-topping entry for both artists—and entered the top 10 in multiple international markets.

The 11-track album draws its theme from what has been described as “golden moments” in BTS' Jungkook’s journey as a solo artist. To give fans a deeper look into his solo journey, a documentary titled I Am Still was released on September 18, 2025, chronicling his path from the release of Seven through the creation of Golden.

The album achieved significant commercial success, appearing on music charts in 25 countries. It topped album charts in South Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan, and placed in the top 10 in 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany.

In the United Kingdom, it debuted at number three, the highest position for a Korean solo artist. In the United States, the album entered the Billboard 200 at number two with 210,200 equivalent album units, making it the top-selling album of that week.

In news related to BTS' Jungkook, on March 28, 2025, BTS' Jungkook made headlines for his philanthropic efforts by donating 1 billion KRW (around 750,000 USD) to support wildfire recovery in southeastern South Korea, including areas like Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam.

His donation was made through Hope Bridge and ranks among the largest received by the organization. While major companies like Samsung contributed 3 billion KRW, and LG, SK, and Hyundai each gave 2 billion KRW, Jungkook stood out as the only individual to match the 1 billion KRW donations made by companies such as Naver, Kakao, Lotte, and several financial groups.

