"Taekook taekooking everywhere"- Fans react as chef Napoli Matfia refers to Jungkook as "V's friend" while recalling BTS' idol's restaurant visit

BTS member V and Jungkook were mentioned in a recently uploaded video on Mimiminu's YouTube by Chef Kwon Sung-jun. The chef, also known as Napoli Matpia, recently made an appearance on Mimiminu aka Mi-Cheong's YouTube channel 미미미누 (@미미미누) on April 13, 2025.

During the video, the chef gave viewers a glimpse of his restaurant when Mimiminu visited. Chef Kwon pointed out a collection of wine bottles signed by various celebrities visiting his restaurant. He showcased them as part of the restaurant's interior design.

As he looked around the space, Mimiminu spotted a bottle signed by the BTS member Jungkook. In response, Chef Kwon fondly referred to the vocalist as "Taehyungie’s friend," highlighting the BTS members’ close bond.

Mimiminu, surprised, asked for clarification. The chef then confirmed that Jungkook, whom he referred to as "Taehyungie’s" or "V's friend", had visited the restaurant and signed an autograph on a bottle.

Fans quickly picked up on the chef's repeated use of the affectionate nickname "Taehyungie" and his way of describing Jungkook as his friend. Many found it endearing and shared clips online, expressing how it showed the warmth of BTS' friendships even through others' words.

The brief moment has since gained attention among BTS fans, adding to the list of heartwarming anecdotes about the group’s enduring connections. One fan commented:

"Jungkook signed the bottle. You know? Tae's friend? Ay lmao. Taekook taekooking everywhere."

"There’s a wine bottle signed by V & Jungkook as decor in the restaurant. OP said V’s sign is there too but not shown in the edit. The way the Napoli Matfia says Taehyung’s name sounds like they’re close, and the chef kept calling Jungkook “Taehyungie’s friend,”" posted a netizen.

"The Chef remembers Jungkook as Taehyung's friend and the only reasoning is Taehyung brought Jungkook with him there before Taehyung and Jungkook always hangout together," said this fan.

"“I love you, love you, love you〜♪💕”First thing in the morning I was happy to hear their names I'm not sure if they went together but... we're still connected It's almost full D-57,D-58 Today and this week & the members are safe and healthy," wrote an X user.

"The chef couldn't just say Jungkook alone. He introduced him as a friend of Taehyung's, more than any other member," mentioned another fan.

Fans pointed out how the chef chose to introduce Jungkook by highlighting his connection to V, instead of mentioning BTS directly. Many found the moment both touching and amusing.

"'our Taehyungie, V's friend' our friend Taehyungie our friend Taehyungie our friend Taehyungie It seems like Taehyung often comes, huh? Until finally they got to know each other, then one day Taehyung invited Jungkook, so he called Jungkook our Taehyungie's friend" read a comment on X.

"Ooh!the emphasis on who's friend he is...I like," mentioned an individual on X.

"Im crying he could've just said "yes it's jungkook from bts" but he specifically said taehyung," said this X user.

"So Jk left a sign there! It’s actually interesting how the chef introduced Jungkook as V’s friend so naturally and casually instead of saying “bts jk” or something… like yeah, tae’s friends first. I kinda giggled. the guy reacting in high pitched voice is so me," added this fan.

BTS members V and Jungkook near completion of military service with sergeant promotions

BTS' V and Jungkook are nearing the end of their mandatory military service, having enlisted in December 2023. V began his service alongside RM on December 11, 2023, while Jungkook enlisted the next day with Jimin.

Both joined the South Korean Army as active-duty soldiers. V completed additional training to join the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite unit within the 2nd Military Police Corps, and earned the highest rank during his service.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook underwent five weeks of basic training at the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon. He was later assigned to an artillery unit in the 5th Infantry Division, where he continued his duties.

Both V and Jungkook were recently promoted to Sergeant. They shared the news with fans, known as ARMYs, through letters posted on Weverse.

V is set to be discharged on June 10, 2025, along with RM, with Jungkook and Jimin following on June 11, 2025. BTS member SUGA is also set to be discharged later in June of 2025.

According to a Preview report, dated October 31, 2024, Kwon Seong-jun, also known as Napoli Matfia, is a chef from South Korea. In 2024, he competed in Culinary Class Wars and won the show. Kim Min-u, who goes by Mimiminu or MMMN, is a popular South Korean YouTuber.

