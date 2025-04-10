"BTS is really coming back soon"— Fans ecstatic as group invites ARMY to share their stories through a special 12-question survey

BTS has sparked immense excitement among their global fanbase by reaching out to ARMY with a special 12-question survey. In a post shared on Weverse on April 10, 2025, the band expressed their eagerness to hear fans' stories.

The survey will run from 12 pm to 12 am (KST) on April 10, offering fans an opportunity to share personal thoughts and experiences related to BTS, with the chance that their responses might be featured in future BTS content.

The 12 questions cover various topics, including favorite BTS songs, memorable concert experiences, hidden gems from their discography, and moments when BTS provided comfort or joy. Fans are also asked to recall why they became ARMY (the name of the BTS fandom) and share specific moments that have brought them the most happiness as part of the fandom.

The call for fans to participate and the mention that answers will be used in future BTS content have generated a wave of excitement. BTS’s long-awaited reunion is approaching, as the members are nearing the completion of their military service in June 2025. This survey serves as a reminder to BTS fans, further solidifying their anticipation.

"BTS IS REALLY COMING BACK SOON IM GONNA CRYYYY," one fan said.

"Literally sobbed by the end of the questions I NEED THEM TO KNOW IM PURPLE BLOODED EVEN AFTER DEATH, WE SHANT BE APART," shared this netizen.

"What kind of questions are these? I have to study, we have jobs to attend to. Why is Bighit making us write whole ass essays in a Google form? "Tell me what made you like BTS as an ARMY?"I have 134340 reasons why! If I write one reason then I feel like adding another," wrote an X user.

"GAAHHH!??!!? ANOTHER SURVEY AND IT MIGHT BE FEATURED IN FUTURE BTS CONTENT!?!? WE ARE SO BACK ARMY!!!" mentioned an individual on X.

"I laughed at the first few questions because expecting me to choose just one of everything is WILD, but I got so emotional by the end whatever comes out from this, I just know I'm gonna be bawling hard," read a comment on X.

As BTS's 12th anniversary approaches, excitement is building among fans. The recent survey shared by BTS's official account has led to speculation about new content. Drawing parallels to Run BTS episode 144, where BTS reacts to fan responses, fans are turning to social media to share their hopes and feelings for potential future projects.

"Last time we filled out a survey, bts answered and looked at the responses of army in run bts ep 144 where they got shocked that LTB was #1 place to have a performance. What if we get a similar thing by Jin or Jhope or OT7 later this year/after their reunion in June," speculated this fan.

"They're going to play the "hidden gems" we spoke of in the GForms; I beg everyone to include heartbeat, a brand new day, dream glow, louder than bombs, and Japanese B-sides" said one individual on X.

"Am I the only one who immediately thought of Run BTS episode 144 when I saw those questions? Potential follow up episode after the reunion?" mentioned this X user.

"So, by 'in future' content, do they they mean festa? This year is BTS' 12th anniversary, so 12 questions. Are we going to have them together for that? I mean, 13th June is like tomorrow. But Yoongi will not be there.. oh god, I am an emotional mess rn at the middle of my work" added this BTS fan.

The 12-question survey from BTS celebrates the deep connection between the band and their fans, highlighting favorite songs, performances, personal stories, and memories. The survey aims to bridge the gap between BTS and their supporters. These 12 questions from BTS are:

As an ARMY, which BTS title track would you recommend to someone you’re introducing the group to? As an ARMY, what’s a BTS hidden gem — a song you secretly love and want to keep just for yourself? As an ARMY, what is your favorite BTS choreography? As an ARMY, which BTS concert would you love to experience live if you could go back in time? As an ARMY, which BTS original content do you wish they would bring back? As an ARMY, what’s your favorite BTS catchphrase? What made you become an ARMY and fall in love with BTS? As an ARMY, if you could express your feelings with a single line from BTS’s lyrics, which line would you choose? What is your favorite BTS music show performance? Share a fun or unexpected personal story related to BTS. Share a story about a time BTS comforted you. Share a moment when you felt truly happy to be a fan who loves BTS.

With the survey available for only a limited time, fans have quickly seized the opportunity to connect with the group and share their experiences.

In 2024, BTS members Jin and j-hope completed their military service. j-hope has since launched his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour and released his two new songs, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa, in March 2025.

Jin, on the other hand, released his debut solo album, Happy, in November, and kicked off his new variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The first three episodes of the show premiered on April 8 on Netflix. He also continues to host his solo program, RunJin.

The remaining five members—Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are still fulfilling their mandatory military duties, with their discharge scheduled for June 2025.

