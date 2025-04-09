"My man really likes challenges" - Fans praise BTS's Jin as he responds to concerns about Kian’s Bizarre B&B filming

On April 8, 2025, BTS's Jin made his return to variety shows with the premiere of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on Netflix. The show’s first installment, featuring three episodes, quickly sparked excitement across social media and Weverse.

Following the release of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, a fan shared a heartfelt message on Weverse, expressing concern over the physical toll of filming. The fan wrote,

"Oppa… My heart hurts so much You don't have to film such a tired variety show, so get some rest. TTT"

Jin replied with a lighthearted response, saying,

"But it’s more fun to do this.."

His cheerful comment reassured fans, who flooded platforms with supportive messages. Many praised Jin’s positive attitude and determination. They admired his willingness to take on new experiences and challenges, even when they are exhausting. One fan wrote,

"My man really likes challenges"

"He enjoys this content so much" said one netizen.

"He said so many times he likes making this kind of content pls just praise and say he's doing great" wrote this X user.

"He enjoys these kinds of shows so much. I'm here for it" posted an individual on X.

"Jin's spirit is so inspiring. Even when it's tough, he chooses to enjoy the moment. Only he can turn hard work into something fun. He's truly built differently. That's why we love him" read a comment from a fan.

Following Jin's heartfelt response on Weverse, fans quickly rallied to show their support. Across X (formerly Twitter) messages poured in, encouraging others to actively express their love and appreciation for him. Many fans urged the community to praise Jin for his hard work and positive spirit.

"Let's go to Weverse (To Jin and/or fan letter) and shower Seokjin with praise for his incredible work in Kian's Bizarre B&B. Every discussion he had, every collaborative decision he made, every action he took was nothing short of praiseworthy!" mentioned an X user.

"Let's all be active on Weverse. Write more posts, please? Shower Seokjin with praises and compliments. Add photos from KBBB and Run Jin. Let him know we appreciate all his hardwork and we enjoy every content he serves us" said this fan.

"Let's reply that whatever makes him happy, we support him. Let's go!" wrote this netizen.

"Jin never backs down from anything, even when it's tough whether it's BTS reharsal or Kian’s Bizarre B&B. His passion, determination and positivity are what make him so special. Let's go to Weverse and tell him how we're so proud of him for embracing every challenge with a smile" added another fan.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B: BTS's Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun bring a floating guesthouse to life near Ulleungdo Island

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a new South Korean variety series featuring BTS’s Jin, webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun, known for her work on Saturday Night Live Korea. Set against the scenic backdrop of Ulleungdo Island, the show captures the trio’s experiences as they come together to operate a uniquely designed bed and breakfast.

Designed personally by Kian84, the B&B in Kian’s Bizarre B&B stands out for its imaginative structure. The entrance of the b&b is located on its second floor, accessible only by scaling a rock wall. The building features 11 bunk beds suspended from the exterior, providing sweeping views of the night sky and open sea.

Adding to the whimsical design, a climbing pole connects the kitchen and cafeteria on the first floor to the main living areas on second, requiring both guests and hosts to navigate it daily. Two slides extend from the second-floor windows—one leading to the ground as a way out of the house.

The other slide directly leads into the ocean—further reflecting Kian84’s creative and unconventional approach. Moreover, this entire setup is built on a barge and placed in the middle of the Sea of Japan near Ulleung-do island.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B, produced by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2017), maintains a similar theme of showcasing first-time guesthouse operations but introduces new challenges and humor through its unique setting. The first 3 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B chronicle the initial stages of the hosts’ journey.

Upon meeting for the first time, Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun reveal that the original concept involved hosting guests on a barge. However, with a typhoon warning in place, the team temporarily relocates to a backup house situated in the mountains.

They spend the first half of the first day preparing by gathering groceries, utensils, and other essentials. They then welcomed their first guests, managing daily responsibilities such as cooking and cleaning.

With the weather clearing by episode 2, the team moves to the primary location: a barge anchored in the ocean, aligning with the original vision of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The show offers viewers a mix of lighthearted interactions, unpredictable challenges, and creative hospitality, driven by the hosts’ differing personalities and backgrounds.

The 9-episode series Kian's Bizarre B&B is scheduled to release new episodes in batches of 3. The next set will be available on April 15, with the final 3 episodes arriving on April 22, 2025.

