Kian's Bizarre B&B Episode 1-3 recap and highlights: From hilarious fails to pole woes, BTS’ Jin’s wild ride makes for a must-watch

Netflix dropped the first 3 episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B on April 8, 2025. The variety show stars BTS' Jin, Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun. Set on a secluded island, the three team up to run a quirky bed and breakfast.

Kian's Bizarre B&B captures their daily adventures, guest interactions, and unexpected hurdles along the way. The first 3 episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B introduce the hosts as they take on the challenges of running the guesthouse.

Kian's Bizarre B&B: BTS' Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun welcome guests to a one-of-a-kind adventure on the sea

Kian's Bizarre B&B opens with guests sharing their reviews, calling it a fun and unique experience. The preview also introduces the show's three hosts: webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, BTS’ Jin, and Saturday Night Live Korea comedian Ji Ye-eun.

The show then rewinds to April 2024, four months before filming, to Kian meeting with producers to discuss the concept of his B&B and possible co-hosts. For the co-host, he mentions that he finds the women of Saturday Night Live Korea funny, and for a third host, he suggests a global star due to the show’s Netflix release.

He names BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BigBang's G-Dragon, and BTS’ Jin. Though he expresses a strong wish to cast Jin, he doubts it can happen because Jin is still in military service at the time (he has been since discharged in June 2024).

Later that month, Kian84 returns to meet the producers, who reveal they’ve found a location. He travels by ferry, road, and then a boat to a barge near Ulleungdo Island in the Sea of Japan. Inspired by the setting, Kian84 sketches designs for the B&B, which become the blueprint for the set construction.

Kian's Bizarre B&B then jumps to August 25, 2024— the Kian's B&B’s opening day. Kian84 is the first host to board the ferry to go to Ulleungdo Island. Ji Ye-eun follows him, bringing along a karaoke setup and a small disco ball to liven up the atmosphere.

Soon after, BTS’ Jin arrives, surprising the other two hosts. The conversation turns awkward, but Jin breaks the ice by revealing he has watched Kian84’s shows and found them fascinating. He also compliments Ji Ye-eun’s performances on SNL Korea. In a later interview, Jin explains that he tends to act jokingly aggressive when meeting new people to ease the tension.

Following introductions, Kian84 describes his vision for the B&B. He explains that the entrance is located on the second floor and is accessible only by climbing a rock wall.

The building features 11 bunk beds hanging from the exterior walls, offering views of the stars and open water. Kian84 casually mentions that the B&B is in the middle of the ocean, leaving the other hosts stunned and full of questions.

As they head towards the barge, news of an approaching typhoon surfaces. Nevertheless, the group reaches the port and catches their first glimpse of the B&B.

Ji Ye-eun and Jin express concerns— from climbing the rock wall to the possibility of falling from the hanging beds. Kian84 reassures them, explaining there are mats placed underneath for safety, but admits the design is, indeed, bizarre.

Due to the typhoon, the cast is temporarily relocated to a backup B&B— a mountain cabin remodeled with Kian84’s ideas. After a journey through the mountain by car, they board a monorail that takes them downhill to the cabin.

The cabin is a large open room with a kitchen on one side and sleeping quarters for the guests on the other. Outside, there’s a dining area and a separate living space for the hosts.

The hosts then head out to buy groceries and utensils. While shopping, they receive calls from upcoming guests and provide them with directions to reach the cabin. Upon returning, they encounter their first guests: two male college students, soon joined by two other women.

After riding the monorail back to the cabin, the hosts prepare to welcome them by cleaning and cooking. However, smoke from the wooden stove fills the cabin. Jin quickly resolves the issue by setting up a ventilation system with a standing fan.

Dinner consists of rice, grilled meat, and kimchi. At one point, Jin even calls celebrity chef Baek Jong-won for advice on oiling a cauldron. After dinner, everyone— the guests and hosts— gets ready for bed.

Before sleeping, Jin gifts Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun his final two sets of Good Day and Bad Day pajamas from his 2022 Artist-Made Collection. Ji Ye-eun treasures it like a "family heirloom", while Kian84 wears his to sleep that night.

The next morning, another guest— a friend of the two college students— joins the group in Kian's Bizarre B&B. Kian brings him to the cabin driving the monorail, Jin cleans up the utensils after breakfast, while Ji Ye-eun prepares coffee. After breakfast and coffee, the guests head out to explore the area.

Seeing the weather improve, Kian84 decides it’s time to move to the barge. The hosts gather the guests’ luggage and head to the port. Ji Ye-eun, who has a boat license, pilots them to the barge, setting the stage for the next chapter of their adventure.

Seeing the B&B up close, the cast wonders again how to get around, especially how to bring in the luggage. The close-up view also reveals two more surprises of Kian's Bizarre B&B. A climbing pole connects the kitchen on the first floor to the rest of the house, meaning both guests and hosts have to climb up and down the pole to reach the kitchen and dining area.

Another surprise is the exit: two slides. One leads outside to the ground floor, while the other goes directly into the ocean. Both slides are connected to two second-floor windows.

Expand Tweet

The Kian's Bizarre B&B cast decides to pass the kitchen items through the kitchen window. Jin starts handing things in and then climbs the wall and pole to organize the kitchen inside.

Meanwhile, Kian and Ji Ye-eun take the guests' luggage inside using the slides. By the time they finish organizing, the guests start returning, and four more join them. Ji Ye-eun heads to the port to bring the new arrivals to the barge.

After everyone returns, in Kian's Bizarre B&B, host Jin demonstrates how to climb into the house. The guests are taken aback by the unusual building and worried about getting inside. Fortunately, among the new guests are three professional rock climbers who help everyone climb up safely.

Once the guests explore the house, the hosts start preparing dinner. Seeing how much the guests struggle to get in and out, Kian, the B&B owner, decides to move dinner outside.

He also considers replacing the climbing pole with a staircase and creating a door on the first floor. Ji Ye-eun agrees, but Jin encourages Kian not to compromise the original vision he has started with.

The group has dinner, introduces themselves to each other, and plays a game of 'Mafia.' Afterward, the guests and hosts slowly head to their hanging beds. Some guests who can't sleep stay up stargazing and waiting for sunrise.

However, in the last scene of Kian's Bizarre B&B's episode three, it suddenly starts raining in the middle of the night. The guests wake up, startled by the shower falling on them, but not Kian. The episode and the first installment of Kian's Bizarre B&B ends with BTS’ Jin yelling to wake up Kian.

Kian's Bizarre B&B will continue its run with new episodes dropping in sets of three. The nine-episode series will release its next batch on April 15 and wrap up with the final episodes on April 22.

