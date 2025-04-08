"THIS IS TRULY BIZZARE AND FUNNY"- BTS Jin's new variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B as it debuts on Netflix to positive viewer feedback

On April 8, 2025, Netflix released the first three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B, a new variety show starring BTS' Jin, webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun. The series is set on a remote island, where the trio come together to run a bed and breakfast.

Kian's Bizarre B&B follows the 3 as they manage daily tasks, interact with guests, and navigate various challenges. Their different backgrounds and personalities create a unique dynamic, offering viewers a mix of lighthearted moments and unexpected experiences.

Kian's Bizarre B&B premiered to positive feedback. Audiences quickly took to social media to praise the show's lighthearted atmosphere and the lively chemistry between the hosts. ARMYs (BTS' fandom) also expressed excitement over Jin’s return to entertainment activities, noting his natural humor and charm throughout the premiere. One fan wrote,

"THIS IS TRULY BIZZARE & FUNNY, BECAUSE WTH IS GOING ON HERE???? "

Following the release of Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix, fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement. From praising the show's chaotic energy to highlighting Jin's charismatic presence, viewers expressed how much they enjoyed the premiere episodes.

"I'm currently watching the second episode of Kian’s Bizarre B&B (대환장 기안장) and wow, the show is incredibly entertaining and enjoyable!" said another fan.

"The show is so funnnnnnn, the hosts have a chaotic chemistry amongst them and I love how they are using running wild and superstar for jin plus jin on Netflix screen is just fireeeeeeeee and pretty" shared one netizen.

"Such a unique & beautiful show. Can't stop laughing. Actor Jin vibes was shining through. Intended to only watch ep 1 at 3AM but ended up watching all 3 eps as it was addicting. Can't wait for the next eps." wrote an ARMY.

As the episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B continued to unfold, more viewers shared their thoughts online. Fans also praised Jin's eloquence, his hardworking spirit, and the warm bond he shares with his co-hosts.

"Haven't watched EP. 2&3 yet but the first episode was amazing! Love how the way he speak, so eloquently and smart. Could listen to him all day Can't wait to watch next eps!" shared one individual on X.

"I'm currently watching the third episode, and I'm already hooked. The show is super entertaining and fun so far!! Also, I'm extremely proud of seokjin because he worked so hard in this show!" said one netizen.

Kian's bizarre B&B: A unique guesthouse adventure on Ulleungdo Island

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a new variety series that follows Kian84 as he brings his unique bed and breakfast-concept to life on Ulleungdo Island. The building is designed by Kian himself, with an entrance on the second floor, accessible only by climbing a rock wall.

The building also has 11 outdoor beds overlooking the ocean, designed for stargazing, according to Kian84. Slides and a climbing pole, the only way to the kitchen, connect the floors, reflecting the owner of the B&B's imaginative and unconventional style.

Produced by the creators of Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2017), the show captures the unpredictable experiences of running a guesthouse for the first time, just like its predecessor. However, the setup of the new season brings new challenges with a twist of humor.

The first 3 episodes focus on the hosts’ early journey. Kian84, along with co-hosts Jin and Ji Ye-eun, meet for the first time and reveal the original plan for the B&B — a stay located on a boat.

However, with a typhoon approaching, Kian's Bizarre B&B team temporarily moves to a backup house in the mountains. They prepare for their first guests by purchasing groceries, utensils, and other supplies. Once the guests arrive, the hosts manage the tasks of cooking, cleaning, and attending to their visitors.

The next day, from episode 2, after the weather clears, the team of Kian's Bizarre B&B moves to the main location: a boat anchored in the middle of the ocean.

With 3 episodes already premiered, Kian's bizarre B&B will release the remaining episodes in batches of three. The 9-episode variety show is scheduled to release the next 3 episodes on April 15, followed by the final 3 on April 22.

