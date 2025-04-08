“It wasn’t just because Jin is from BTS”- Kian’s Bizarre B&B producer reveals the reason for casting Kim Seokjin on the Netflix show

Kian's Bizarre B&B's producers recently revealed the reason behind casting BTS’ Jin for the Netflix variety show. The Netflix show stars comedian Kian84, BTS vocalist Jin, and South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun. In a press conference held on April 8, PD Jung Hyo-min opened up about why he got Jin onboard for the variety show.
He revealed that he did not scout Kim Seokjin due to his popularity as a member of the K-pop group BTS, but he wanted to showcase the idol's individual charms, which the world had not yet seen.
As reported by Edaily Korea on April 8, he said,
“It wasn’t just because Jin is from BTS. I thought that the human charm Jin possesses hasn’t even been shown to the public by a tenth. I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we could draw out Jin’s real charm?”
He further revealed that during the scouting period, Jin was still serving in the military, meaning it was before June 2024. Additionally, the BTS member reportedly watched Kian84's variety show content during his mandatory service.
PD Jung Hyo-min said,
“We were hoping Jin would choose to join, and it turns out that while he was in the military, he had watched a lot of Kian84’s variety shows and had thought he’d like to meet him. After being discharged, he even adjusted his existing schedule to free up nearly 10 days for filming on Ulleungdo.”
Moreover, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun were unaware of Jin's casting, leading them to give a natural reaction during the first day of filming.
PD Jung Hyo-min revealed,
“We didn’t even tell Kian84 or Ji Ye-eun that Jin had been cast. We wanted to capture the moment they met for the first time. You’ll be able to see everything from that awkward first meeting to the process of them becoming close.”
Kian's Bizarre B&B producer shared her concerns over BTS’ Jin's comfort on the show
On April 8, 2025, the production team of Kian's Bizarre B&B held a press conference in Seoul, prior to the release of the show. During the same, producer Lee So-min shared that the show demanded the cast members to live in some difficult situations, one of which included sleeping outside on a hanging bed.
She stated that she was concerned about whether BTS’ Jin would be able to adjust or if he would decline to do so. As reported by Sports Chosun, she said,
“Most of it didn’t make sense, but what was most challenging for me was the idea of sleeping outdoors, hanging from a bed. It was unimaginable and scary. And honestly, since we were working with a superstar, I worried, ‘What if he says he can’t do it?’ or ‘What if he says this place is too hard?’ I was concerned he might even leave Ulleungdo.”
However, things turned out differently once the team began filming. PD Lee So-min continued,
“But once we started filming, Jin turned out to be the one who slept the soundest and didn’t wake up at all. It was really surprising. It made me think that people really are diverse, and that superstars are amazing.”
More about the variety show
Producer Jung Hyo-min and writer Yoon Shin-hye started with the guest house variety show Hyori's Homestay in 2017, opening the pathway for Kian's Bizarre B&B. In the latter, rookie owner Kian84, all-rounder employee Jin of BTS, and maknae employee Ji Ye-eun work together to host guests on Ulleungdo Island.
What makes the show exciting is the B&B's setup, which includes, for instance, the one-way entrance where guests must climb to enter it, along with a kitchen accessible using a pole. Viewers can anticipate seeing employees Jin and Ye-eun adapting to the B&B's bizarre concept with time.
Meanwhile, Kian's Bizarre B&B aired its first three episodes on Netflix on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.