“It wasn’t just because Jin is from BTS”- Kian’s Bizarre B&B producer reveals the reason for casting Kim Seokjin on the Netflix show

Kian's Bizarre B&B's producers recently revealed the reason behind casting BTS’ Jin for the Netflix variety show. The Netflix show stars comedian Kian84, BTS vocalist Jin, and South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun. In a press conference held on April 8, PD Jung Hyo-min opened up about why he got Jin onboard for the variety show.

Ad

He revealed that he did not scout Kim Seokjin due to his popularity as a member of the K-pop group BTS, but he wanted to showcase the idol's individual charms, which the world had not yet seen.

As reported by Edaily Korea on April 8, he said,

“It wasn’t just because Jin is from BTS. I thought that the human charm Jin possesses hasn’t even been shown to the public by a tenth. I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we could draw out Jin’s real charm?”

Ad

Trending

Ad

He further revealed that during the scouting period, Jin was still serving in the military, meaning it was before June 2024. Additionally, the BTS member reportedly watched Kian84's variety show content during his mandatory service.

PD Jung Hyo-min said,

“We were hoping Jin would choose to join, and it turns out that while he was in the military, he had watched a lot of Kian84’s variety shows and had thought he’d like to meet him. After being discharged, he even adjusted his existing schedule to free up nearly 10 days for filming on Ulleungdo.”

Ad

Moreover, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun were unaware of Jin's casting, leading them to give a natural reaction during the first day of filming.

PD Jung Hyo-min revealed,

“We didn’t even tell Kian84 or Ji Ye-eun that Jin had been cast. We wanted to capture the moment they met for the first time. You’ll be able to see everything from that awkward first meeting to the process of them becoming close.”

Ad

Kian's Bizarre B&B producer shared her concerns over BTS’ Jin's comfort on the show

Ad

On April 8, 2025, the production team of Kian's Bizarre B&B held a press conference in Seoul, prior to the release of the show. During the same, producer Lee So-min shared that the show demanded the cast members to live in some difficult situations, one of which included sleeping outside on a hanging bed.

She stated that she was concerned about whether BTS’ Jin would be able to adjust or if he would decline to do so. As reported by Sports Chosun, she said,

Ad

“Most of it didn’t make sense, but what was most challenging for me was the idea of sleeping outdoors, hanging from a bed. It was unimaginable and scary. And honestly, since we were working with a superstar, I worried, ‘What if he says he can’t do it?’ or ‘What if he says this place is too hard?’ I was concerned he might even leave Ulleungdo.”

Ad

However, things turned out differently once the team began filming. PD Lee So-min continued,

“But once we started filming, Jin turned out to be the one who slept the soundest and didn’t wake up at all. It was really surprising. It made me think that people really are diverse, and that superstars are amazing.”

Ad

More about the variety show

Producer Jung Hyo-min and writer Yoon Shin-hye started with the guest house variety show Hyori's Homestay in 2017, opening the pathway for Kian's Bizarre B&B. In the latter, rookie owner Kian84, all-rounder employee Jin of BTS, and maknae employee Ji Ye-eun work together to host guests on Ulleungdo Island.

What makes the show exciting is the B&B's setup, which includes, for instance, the one-way entrance where guests must climb to enter it, along with a kitchen accessible using a pole. Viewers can anticipate seeing employees Jin and Ye-eun adapting to the B&B's bizarre concept with time.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kian's Bizarre B&B aired its first three episodes on Netflix on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More