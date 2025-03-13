"Our rivals are tuna and ramen"- Hilarious reactions erupt as BTS' Jin introduces his true love with a twist in latest Jin Ramen ad

BTS’ Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, revealed his true love through a cinematic ad film for Otoki Jin Ramen with a surprising truth. Otoki Global unveiled its latest advertisement video, titled Jinjja Love, starring Jin of BTS, on March 13, 2025, through its official social media pages.

In the advertisement, the Moon singer is seen walking on the street holding a yellow umbrella in the rain, which is widely used in several K-dramas, including Lovely Runner, Business Proposal, and more. Jin then looks up at a lady eating ramen, hinting that she may be his true love. However, he starts seeing the ingredients of ramen everywhere and also finds himself walking on a river of ramen.

“I really miss you. I see you everywhere. I can't take it anymore,” he says in the video.

The scene then moves to the BTS member eating Jin Ramen in the comfort of his house, finally reuniting with his true love. The ad film went viral on social media as fans could not hold back their laughter.

Fans were reminded of the iconic scene from the Super Tuna MV where the BTS member proposed to a tuna fish. They were amazed by the advertisement's concept and also appreciated the cinematography.

"Our rivals are tuna and ramen," a fan said.

"Sorry it's just so funny how the fandom thought he'd be the one having romantic mvs first outta the boys and yet so far we got ramen and fish," a fan added.

"Seokjin be falling in love with everything that's not a girl and while I understand his commitment it's funny as hell," a user wrote.

Several fans appreciated the humor and called the commercial ad featuring the BTS vocalist "creative" as they shared hilarious reactions to it.

"From proposin tuna to loving at first sight with ramen, JIN is epitome of 'never let them know ur nextmove' lmao," a fan stated.

"Why is Jin always so f*cking funny like, what for? has music on his own? the costar is a fish, has a commercial? his love interest is the ramen..., " a netizen commented.

"I love this highly creative and positive ad video. And the concept of our #JIN, madly in love with ramen, is so funny. As always, thank you for your hard work, Seokjinie, " another netizen commented.

BTS fans further stated that they were living their dream of watching actor Jin through this ad.

"We may or may not get a full drama, but we already have Actor Jin, thanks to Otoki ramen. Jin is visual perfection in this ad," a user stated.

"The Yellow Umbrella, the worldwide shoulder and handsome face, the melo eyes? All these dramatics for a Ramen advertisement?! True to his brand, chaotic & dramatic," a fan wrote.

"This is the closest I get to actor Jin and am gonna savour it and get lost in it. You are perfect, Seokjin," a fan stated.

BTS’ Jin shares a special memory from the military service day through Otoki Jin Ramen

For the past few days, Otoki Jin Ramen has hinted at its new collaboration, featuring a celebrity making ramen, but their face was not revealed. On March 13, 2025, the South Korean ramen brand unveiled Jin of BTS as its collaborator, where he revealed how he made his ramen as well as a special memory associated with it. He shared that he added meat, mushrooms, and green onions.

Moving on, he revealed that the first pack of ramen he ate in the military was Jin Ramen, making it a vivid yet special memory for him.

“When I joined the military as a recruit, the first ramen I received was Jin Ramen. I remember it tasted amazing when I had it back then; it's been about two years since then. It's been about two years, but the taste is still so vivid. After not eating anything special for a month, having ramen right away was so delicious,” he said.

On February 26, 2025, BTS’ Jin was announced as the global brand ambassador for the Korean instant noodles brand. Previously, he joined hands with the brand for a campaign in 2022 before enlisting in the military.

In other news, Jin has aired 25 episodes of his solo variety show Run Jin. The upcoming episode 26 starring Matsushige Yutaka & Kangnam at a sauna is scheduled to be released on March 18, 2025, on the group's official YouTube channel.

