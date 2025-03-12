"That sounds like a wild ride"- Fans react as Netflix drops Kian’s Bizarre B&B trailer featuring BTS' Jin, confirms release date

Netflix’s upcoming variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B featuring Jin is set to premiere globally on April 8, offering an unpredictable lodging experience packed with chaos.

The series follows Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Yea-eun, as they manage an unconventional B&B in Ulleungdo. Guests embark on an unexpected journey, immersing themselves in a unique adventure.

At the heart of this quirky establishment is Kian84, the host. Joining him is Jin, who takes on the role of a versatile staff, offering both physical and emotional support.

The team also has Ji Yea-eun, a newcomer from the MZ-generation, who also obtained a watercraft license in preparation for the show. The trio’s dynamic and their approach to hospitality have already generated considerable excitement.

"That sounds like a wild ride! Can't wait to see the madness unfold!" said one fan.

"Omg this looks so unserious I’m excited," said another fan.

"Seokjin refuses to engage into anything remotely ordinary," mentioned another.

Fans are excited to have the BTS member debut on Netflix with Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

"This is gonna be a very unserious show," commented a fan.

"Super excited to watch Jin on Netflix!" responded another fan.

"Not a single day of peace in this man's life," reacted another netizen.

More about the Jin starrer Kian’s Bizarre B&B

The teaser poster provides a first look at the floating B&B, situated in the middle of the Ulleungdo sea. Its whimsical design—blurring the line between a guesthouse and a theme park—sets the stage for what is to come. The tagline “Kian’s imagination comes to life!” captures the essence of this unpredictable show.

Meanwhile, the teaser trailer hints at the bizarre challenges awaiting guests. Instead of a traditional entrance, they must scale a steep rock wall to check in, while mealtimes involve “bare-handed” eating challenges. From its location to its daily operations, viewers can wait to see what kind of hospitality the three will provide.

The show is directed by Jung Hyo Min and written by Yoon Shin Hye, the duo behind Hyori’s Homestay. Jung describes it as “a reality show where unexpected moments turn into unexpected joys.” PD Lee So Min adds:

“This isn’t your typical guesthouse. If you embrace the unpredictability of the ‘Kian experience,’ you’ll enjoy it even more.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Yoon Seo teases:

“This B&B embodies Kian84’s imagination, hands-on dining, and the romance of stargazing—only to be abruptly awakened by a sudden downpour.”

Since completing his military service in June 2024, the K-pop star has been actively pursuing solo endeavors. He released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, featuring the lead single Running Wild, which reached number 35 on the US Hot 100.

He also became the global ambassador for brands like Fred, Gucci, Laneige, and Alo Yoga. In August 2024, he launched his web variety show, Run Jin, a spin-off of Run BTS, airing weekly on YouTube. Recently, in February 2025, he was named the global brand ambassador for Jin Ramen.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B will release a total of nine episodes over three weeks, with three episodes dropping each week.

