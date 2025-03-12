“I can’t stand this fandom sometimes”— Internet reacts as BTS Jin’s brother calls out fan page over family privacy violation

On March 7, 2025, BTS's Jin was spotted having dinner with his dad. Soon after, a video of the moment appeared on Instagram. The clip quickly gained traction and spread across social media.

The K-pop idol's older brother, Kim Seok Jung, swiftly intervened to address the situation. After seeing the video on a BTS fan page, he left a public comment requesting that the uploader delete it to safeguard their dad’s privacy.

"I would appreciate it if you could remove the video, as I prefer that my father not be exposed to the media," he commented.

Once Kim Seok Jung's comment was noticed, BTS’s devoted fanbase swiftly took action. Fans flooded social media, urging respect for the South Korean artist’s privacy. Many reached out to the original poster, asking them to delete it. In response to this unified effort, the original fan account that uploaded the video eventually removed the post.

Fans have also been raising concerns about his privacy being violated, with one X user saying:

"You're so stupid if you shared any videos of jin with a family member on his personal time > they don't want to be in the public eye < this is beyond embarrassing. I swear i can’t stand this fandom sometimes."

Despite Kim Seok Jung's request, the video had already been reposted across multiple social media platforms. Many ARMYs deleted their copies after learning the family’s stance. However, some fans expressed frustration and criticized the original uploader for sharing a private moment.

"WHEN WILL YOU FU**ERS LEARN TO RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY!!!!!!!. This is so emberrasing for us as a fandom that his brother had to post this comment! WHY NOT RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND NOT SHARE IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!!," a fan remarked.

"Leave jin´s brother alone yall, that applies to every human being,,, everyone has the right to have PRIVACY and the least you could do is respect it >:c," a user mentioned.

"Cant believe that his brother had to address it himself. Many normalize spreading pics and vid’s of the members on their private life or just because someone they know posted something of them. What happened to “we only trust bts” “if bts didn’t post it ignore it”???," a person said.

Others chimed in with similar responses—

"If I see that video of Jin on my TL it’s an instant block. Invasion of privacy is not okay and the fact that his brother is asking it to be deleted should tell you everything," a netizen wrote.

"IDOLS PERSONAL LIFE IS NOT YOUR BUSINESS, the way there's another incident just after jin's brother having to request to take down pictures of him where his father is also seen.This is ridiculous. Stay in your limits and confine to stanning them & respecting them as artists ONLY," a viewer noted.

"I just don’t get unabashedly filming people and then putting it online. Everyone has a right to privacy, including celebrities and their families. Jin has NEVER shown his parents, what makes you think he’d want to now," another fan added.

BTS’s Jin joins Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B

In other news, BTS member Jin is finally making his debut on Netflix with Kian’s Bizarre B&B, which is set to premiere on April 8, 2025. Netflix has just released the official teaser, offering a glimpse of what’s to come. The show follows Kian84, the host, as he runs a guesthouse located on Ulleung Island, 120 km off Korea’s east coast.

In the teaser, the BTS star engages in physical activities, including jumping off obstacle walls and sharing meals with other cast members. The Running Wild singer joined the cast in August 2024 and will appear alongside Ji Ye-eun and others.

Since his military discharge in June, Jin has been active in the entertainment industry. In addition to joining Kian’s Bizarre B&B, he has appeared on other variety shows and launched his own show, Run Jin.

In November, he released his solo debut album, HAPPY, marking his return to music. Kian’s Bizarre B&B contributes to the 32-year-old's expanding portfolio beyond BTS as he pursues television and solo projects.

