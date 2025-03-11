"NOT EVERY SONG IS ABOUT US"- ARMY disappointed as audience member interrupts BTS' j-hope during The Tonight Show interview

On March 11, 2025, BTS j-hope appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his latest solo track, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel). During the interview, the rapper talked about his recent time in the U.S., his experience when he tried In-N-Out burgers for the first time, and more. He also shared his admiration for Kendrick Lamar and spoke about his early days as a dancer.

While fans enjoyed the show, one moment from the interview left some viewers frustrated. During the show, Jimmy Fallon asked j-hope about the inspiration behind Sweet Dreams. Just as he began answering with "Love...", an audience member interrupted by shouting "Us," referring to BTS' fandom, ARMY.

The sudden interruption made j-hope pause before he laughed and went along with it, saying,

"Oh, yeah! That’s right. ARMY. My inspiration. Always ARMY."

Many fans watching from home were disappointed by the interruption. They felt that j-hope was in the middle of sharing his thoughts, and as it's known that English is not his first language, the audience should have given him space to complete his response.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration. They stated that not every song is necessarily about ARMY and that the constant interruptions throughout the interview were distracting. An X user, @starjooonie wrote,

"hobi on jimmy fallon was cute and he did amazing but armys can be mad annoying omg. i was so excited to hear his inspo for sweet dreams and to hear yall interrupt him and say it was about army…. not everything is about us yall like bffr."

Expand Tweet

Many stated that they were excited to hear the real inspiration behind Sweet Dreams, especially since it marks a different style from his usual music.

"I SO BADLY WANT TO KNOW WHAT HE WAS ABOUT TO SAY ABOUT LOVE," a fan remarked.

"He was about to explain but some Armys want to make everything about themselves and didn’t let him talk and Hobi as the sweetheart he is just went with what they say to make them happy," another netizen commented.

"i like the support but it would be nice if they at least would let him speak...," a fan mentioned.

"that pissed me off sm I wanted to hear his answer," a user added.

Some also felt that the excessive cheering and interruptions made it harder for him to express himself.

"It was already mad rude the way they kept screaming every second they got but then to interrupt him while talking about inspo for a song?? it just irked me so bad," a fan commented.

"i thought i was wrong for thinking this too… like he was literally trying to find the words to use in english which is already a whole task for him and a mf had to cut off him talkin about “army” and the whole crowd went and followed it irritated me real bad," an X user wrote.

"Wow, ARMY, love how yall let hobi get a single word in on Jimmy Fallon…wtf was that? The screaming over him trying to speak was so rude and probably disorienting when he was trying to speak some English," another person added.

More about BTS' j-hope’s appearance on the Tonight Show and Sweet Dreams performance

BTS' j-hope made his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which marked his first solo appearance, since completing his military service. The episode was filled with excitement from the start, with the rapper making a funny entrance during Fallon’s monologue. As the host jokingly attempted some dance moves, j-hope playfully joined him on stage, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

During the sit-down interview, j-hope shared details about his experiences in the U.S., including his first visit to In-N-Out Burger. He described his meal in a mix of Korean and English, humorously noting that it was "salty, cheesy, sweet… but not healthy."

Fallon also brought up j-hope's viral dance to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, prompting him to recreate the move live on the show. The rapper even expressed interest in collaborating with Lamar in the future.

The Arson singer also reflected on his time with BTS and his early days in the underground dance crew Neuron. He then spoke about his creative process, explaining how he imagines stage performances while creating music.

Later in the show, j-hope also delivered a live performance of his latest single, Sweet Dreams, alongside Miguel. The rapper was wearing casual yet stylish baggy jeans and fuzzy bunny slippers.

Following his Tonight Show appearance, j-hope is set to begin the North American leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The tour kicks off on March 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will cover six cities. This will include Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

