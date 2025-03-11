“Got Jungkook-fied”- Fans go wild over BTS’ j-hope’s crop vest look during his ‘Sweet Dreams’ performance on The Tonight Show 

On March 10, 2025, BTS' j-hope made his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed Sweet Dreams live for the first time. Grammy-winning artist Miguel joined him on stage. During the performance, he stood under The Tonight Show neon sign.

The Bangtan Boy wore a Coach RTW Fall 2025 outfit. It features a jeans with leather patches, a black vest and blazer, and brown bunny slippers. Miguel was also seen in a black suit with a bandana tied around his head. Many fans commented on the look, with one X user saying,

"Hobi got jungkook-fied so bad that I can't breathe😭 and the bunny shoes omg so cute."

j-hope is now the latest BTS member to go solo on Fallon, following Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin, who have each made individual appearances over the past years. BTS first appeared on The Tonight Show back in 2018.

All seven members — j-hope, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their songs Idol and I’m Fine. They later returned to the studio in 2021 for live performances of their global chart-toppers Butter and Permission to Dance. Both of these songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Recently, many reacted to j-hope's black crop vest.

"Hobi in this crop top + Tummy peeking 😭🔥💜," a fan remarked.

"#jhopeonFallon is the most beautiful thing i've seen today 🥹 i mean look at this outfit.. is he wearing a crop top? because he looks so good in it. how can a man be this beautiful and handsome? i fall more in love every time i see his photo," a user noted.

"What a sweet day to witness Jhope in crop top," a person said.

Others kept pouring in with comments about his bunny slippers.

"Hobi in the bunny slippers and the gilet/vest is like Korean food they add sweet sugar to the hot sauce and it's always (mat issoyo ) "맛있어요👌" tasty 🤣🤣🤣 the live performance was so good," a viewer shared.

"He was perfect! 😍 and those bunny slippers were made for Hobi!," a netizen mentioned.

"The bunny slippers yall… HE’S JUST A CUTIEFUL LITTLE GUY," a fan added.

BTS' j-hope will begin his first solo HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in North America

Following his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, j-hope is set to start his first solo North American tour. HOPE ON THE STAGE began with three shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

j-hope's North American leg starts on March 13, 2025, with 12 shows in six cities. He will perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 13 and 14, Chicago’s Allstate Arena on March 17 and 18, and Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes on March 22 and 23.

The tour continues in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on March 26-27 and Oakland Arena on March 31-April 1. It wraps up at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

After wrapping the North American leg, j-hope will continue his tour in Asia. He will first perform in Manila, Saitama, and Singapore. The tour then moves to Jakarta, Bangkok, and Macau. It continues in Taipei before concluding in Osaka on May 31 and June 1.

