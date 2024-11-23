5 best BTS appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Recently, BTS member Jin debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed Running Wild, the latest track from his solo album Happy, marking his first solo act on American television.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a popular late-night talk show renowned for its mix of comedy, music, and celebrity interviews. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the show features humorous sketches, musical performances, and engaging conversations with top celebrities, making it a cornerstone of global entertainment.

Since their debut, BTS has appeared on this show multiple times. Whether it was Suga or Jimin, The Tonight Show invited and interviewed all the members individually. The group also appeared on the show after delivering a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Some of the best episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featuring BTS members

These episodes are-

Jin's debut appearance in the show

Suga introduces his album D-Day

Jimin performed Like Crazy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jungkook teaches a dance tutorial to Jimmy

BTS talked about its UN Speech

1) Jin's debut appearance in the show

Jin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 21, 2024, to promote his debut solo album Happy. The duo shared a humorous moment when Jin urged Jimmy to sit first out of respect for his seniority.

Jin mentioned Coldplay when Jimmy asked him about his favorite rock band and recalled his moments with Chris Martin. The show also featured Jin's performance of his new song, Running Wild.

2) Suga introduces his album D-Day

On May 1, 2023, Suga appeared on a talk show to promote his album D-Day and shared his journey as an artist. While he shared some personal anecdotes, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon offered him a shot of whiskey as part of the pre-show rituals.

The show became more humorous when the duo participated in a fun game, 'Imposter Challenge,' where they had to taste two identical things, one of which tasted bad, and convince the audience that they tasted the good one.

The show ended with Suga performing Haegeum and conversing with the fans.

3) Jimin performed Like Crazy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon welcomed the BTS member Jimin for his debut solo album Face on March 24, 2023. The duo engaged in a lively conversation where Jimin discussed his new album, the inspiration behind the songs, and his experience meeting President Joe Biden.

Dressed in a sparkly black jacket and white undershirt, Jimin delivered a dance performance surrounded by bright neon lights and a group of dancers on the track Like Crazy.

4) Jungkook teaches a dance tutorial to Jimmy

Jungkook ( Image via YouTube/@The Tonight Show)

Jungkook, the golden maknae, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 6, 2023, to promote his solo album, Golden. During the show, he discussed his album and solo track, Standing Next to You, and shared insights from his journey as a solo artist.

When they enjoyed New York pizza, Jimmy highlighted Jungkook's achievements, and the latter expressed feeling like a global pop star. In addition to performing Standing Next to You, he demonstrated a few signature dance moves to Jimmy.

5) BTS talked about its UN Speech

BTS at The Tonight Show ( Image via YouTube/@The Tonight Show)

On October 14, 2018, BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after delivering their speech at the United Nations General Assembly earlier that day. Jimmy welcomed them, praising their accomplishment of addressing the UN, and later engaged in a discussion about self-love.

Adding a touch of fun to the show, BTS participated in a Fortnite dance challenge with Jimmy Fallon. The members taught Jimmy some of the game's popular dance moves, resulting in a lighthearted and entertaining segment. Their performance on I am Fine highlighted the importance of self-acceptance and mental health awareness.

