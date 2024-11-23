“True brotherhood” - Fans emotional over BTS’ Jin’s heartfelt message to Jungkook on Spotify K-pop ON!

BTS’ Jin recently made an appearance on Spotify’s K-Pop ON! show on November 22, 2024, where a heartfelt moment involving his bandmate Jungkook captured the attention of fans worldwide. During one of the show’s tasks, he was asked about the most recent thing he had said to one of his members over the phone. In his response, he mentioned Jungkook, revealing a warm interaction between the two.

While this moment came up during a lighthearted segment, it struck an emotional chord with fans. Expressing this sentiment, a fan wrote on X:

"So heartfelt, Jin! True brotherhood!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans commented on how this interaction showcased the deep bond the members share, even when they are apart. Many noted that Jin’s words reflected how much he misses Jungkook and praised the way he looks after his younger bandmate.

“Please give him his jungkook back,” a fan said.

“He never missed a chance to talk about jungkook he misses him a lot,” another fan said.

“He really loves his younger one so much,” a fan wrote.

Another set of fans expressed:

“He can't stop talking about Jungkook,” a fan coined.

“Such a heartwarming message!” A fan exclaimed.

“That will be one of the happiest reunions!!!” A fan expressed.

BTS' Jin mentions Jungkook on Spotify K-pop ON!

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, and Jungkook, the youngest, have often been admired for their brother-like bond. With Jungkook currently serving in the military and Jin having already completed his service, fans are now getting more glimpses into the elder one's thoughts about his teammates and their bond.

This dynamic was highlighted during the latter's recent appearance on Spotify’s K-Pop ON!, where his heartfelt message to Jungkook won the hearts of ARMYs worldwide.

The BTS star was a guest on the show to promote his solo album Happy and participated in a variety of fun tasks.

Among the challenges were quirky activities like cleaning a room in 99 seconds, random dancing, and making kimchi while answering questions. The moment that captured fans' attention came when the BTS hyung was asked:

“What did you recently say to a member on the phone?”

He replied with a touching message to Jungkook:

"Jungkook, you still got a lot of time in the army, so work hard. Cheer up, and I’m waiting for you."

Expand Tweet

In a separate moment a few days earlier, during his appearance on The K-Star Next Door show, he revealed that during another interaction, all of the BTS members had reached out to him for advice at the beginning of their respective military enlistments.

He shared how each member expressed nervousness, and he comforted them, urging them to work hard and not be afraid.

With his signature humor, the Running Wild singer joked about how his military division wasn’t as tough as some of the ones his bandmates are serving in.

This exchange between two BTS members was symbolic of the collective brotherhood that has been built over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback