“LOUDER for the people at the back”- Fans react as 2024 MAMA Awards honors BTS' Jungkook’s global impact, crowning him "Undisputed Music King"

On Friday, November 22, 2024, the 2024 MAMA Awards honored BTS' Jungkook with the Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 award. The award ceremony highlighted BTS' Jungkook's global impact and praised him as an "undisputed music king."

"The Asian solo artist with the most No. 1 hits on global streaming platforms, solidifying their reign as the "Undisputed Music King" with an undeniable presence!" the announcement said.

BTS' Jungkook’s fans lauded the recognition that the singer received as the "music king." Consequently, the K-pop idol's supporters took to social media to celebrate the artist's recent award and acclaim.

“LOUDER for the people at the back,” commented an X user.

Many other reactions from Jungkook's fans were seen online. While some hailed the singer as "The KING," others called him "GLOBAL POP STAR." Some praised Jungkook for being recognized as an Asian solo artist rather than a Korean soloist.

“WoW, well deserved!! The KING!!” a fan commented.

“addressing him as asian solo artist is everything. congratulations jungkook!!” remarked another X user.

"'UNDISPUTED MUSIC KING JUNGKOOK' WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK WITH JUNGKOOK TILL THE END,” wrote an admirer.

“BTS member winning left & right while in military. Jung Kook soooo happy for you,” commented a fan.

Some said MAMA Awards was "spilling facts" about BTS’ Jungkook being an undisputed music king, while others interpreted it as "unchallenged, undoubted, unquestioned."

“Jungkook super powerful music king you deserve it and more you earned that place with your talents and by working so hard my respect for you always will be so high my forever singer Jungkookie,” expressed an admirer.

“The biggest and most successful Kpop soloist! He's dubbed as the Main Pop Boy of this generation for reason. Did that with only his debut song and debut album! We're definitely not ready for that JJK2,” stated another admirer.

“For fellow jjks who found the word undisputed to be quite hard to understand /like i did/... It's 'unchallenged, undoubted, unquestioned' so there you go!!” another fan commented.

BTS' Jungkook achieved one billion streams for three songs on Spotify

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, achieved a historic milestone on November 4, 2024, as he became the first and only K-pop solo artist to have three songs surpassing 1 billion listens on Spotify.

Moreover, he is the sole Korean artist to achieve over 2 billion streams for a song on Spotify. Presently, his single SEVEN (feat. Latto) has garnered over 2.02 billion streams, averaging 1.98 million streams each day. His second song, Standing Next To You, has exceeded 998 million streams, averaging 2.83 million streams daily, resulting in total streams surpassing 1 billion.

Both SEVEN (with Latto) and Standing Next To You are tracks from his debut independent record, GOLDEN, which premiered on November 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Left and Right by Charlie Puth, featuring Jungkook, garnered over 1.02 billion streams on Spotify. This marked BTS' Jungkook's third hit to surpass 1 billion streams.

As of this writing, the Closer to You singer is serving his compulsory term in military service. BTS' Jungkook is anticipated to be released next year sometime around June.

