On Thursday, November 21, BTS' Jungkook created another record as he made the biggest vinyl debut as a K-pop soloist on Japan’s ORICON Daily Albums chart with his solo album GOLDEN. The idol's GOLDEN vinyl released in Japan on November 18, following its release in South Korea on November 8.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans were delighted with his latest milestone. As a result, fans swamped the internet with their praises for the Closer to You vocalist. One user on X stated:

“Congratulations, Jungkook! Your global impact is undeniable”

Many other congratulatory messages for BTS’ Jungkook were recorded online. While some said they were proud of the K-pop idol, others said that Jungkook’s talent knows no bounds.

“Like everyone knows if it is about sales hes gona break records”- commented a fan.

“Jungkook just doing Jungkook things. Sooo proud him. Our GOLDEN!”- wrote another fan.

“Huge congratulations, Jungkook! Your talent knows no bounds!”- stated a fan.

”So grateful to be a part of this huge accomplishment with my very first artist purchase and my very first vinyl purchase”- stated another admirer.

One commented BTS' Jungkook is slaying in all categories when it comes to breaking records, while another said that his real hit album deserves this recognition.

“I wonder if there's a platform that Jungkook is not 1st or breaking record or leading? He's just slaying in all categories”- commented a fan.

“Real hit deserves this recognition”- wrote an admirer.

“I really enjoy listening to this album! The golden vinyl record is the icing on the cake!”- stated another admirer.

“Our Global International Popstar”- another fan commented.

BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN became the best-selling album by a Korean soloist

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN broke a record that had stood for 29 years and became the best-selling album by a Korean artist of all time on November 8, 2024. The K-pop idol’s solo album achieved this record with over 2.9 million album sales.

Kim Gun-mo's 1995 album Wrongful Meeting set the previous record for album sales, selling around 2.86 million copies.

Jeon Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN originally released on November 3, 2023. The album featured a total of 11 tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the BTS member’s album:

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Hate You

Seven(feat. Latto) Explicit Version

Yes or No

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Shot Glass of Tears

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Somebody

Standing Next To You

Too Sad to Dance

Seven (ft. Latto) Clean Version

BTS' Jungkook also achieved a new record with GOLDEN as it had the highest first-day vinyl sales by a K-pop act or soloist in Hanteo history.

With over 80,000 GOLDEN LP vinyls sold on the first day, the singer broke an earlier record held by BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, which sold over 61,000 vinyls.

As of this writing, the Standing Next to You maker continues with his mandatory service in the military that began in December 2023.

He was enlisted along with his bandmate Jimin. Therefore, Jeon Jungkook and Jimin are expected to conclude their term sometime in June 2025.

