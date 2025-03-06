“So excited”- Fans react as Miguel is reported to join BTS’ j-hope for a performance of ‘Sweet Dreams’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On March 6, 2025, BIGHIT Music shared new updates about BTS' j-hope's upcoming promotional schedule for Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. According to the South Korean media outlet Xports News, the two artists are expected to perform their collaboration live for the first time on the popular American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
j-hope is set to appear on the show on March 11. Fans are thrilled at the news of Miguel joining him for this special stage. This will be the BTS rapper's return to The Tonight Show after previously appearing multiple times with his band members.
Following the announcement, social media was flooded with excitement. An X user, @borapobangpo_7 wrote:
"So excited."
Others too joined in, sharing their anticipation to see the idol take over the stage with Miguel.
"Oooohhh togetherrr," a fan commented.
"Jimmy Fallon stays winning…. A legendary performance is coming!" another user added.
"WAIT!!!! THEY ARE BOTH GOING TO PERFORM TOGETHER?!? WE F*CKING WIN!!!" an X user wrote.
"WAIT ARE WE FINALLY GOING TO SEE RHEM PERFORMING TOGETHER???" a netizen remarked.
Others also mentioned that the performance was probably hinted at in j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul where he performed the track before its release.
"Same fit on #Jhope HOTs concert in Seoul OMG," a fan mentioned.
"The hint is right under our noses... Miguel's outfit on screen at the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert is the same one he is wearing on The Fallon tease poster!" another netizen commented.
More About BTS' j-hope’s Sweet Dreams release, promotions, and world tour
The Sweet Dreams music video is set to premiere on March 7, 2025. The teaser features dreamy visuals, including the BTS idol waking up to a morning scene. The song, described as a Pop R&B track, blends soft synths, light guitar, and vocals from both artists.
Leading up to the release, j-hope will engage in several promotional activities, including a Sweet Dreams with J-hope countdown live event on Weverse on March 6. Additionally, an offline fan event, Sweet Dreamland, will be held on March 7, allowing 613 selected fans to experience the moment in person. The event will also be streamed live for international fans.
Meanwhile, j-hope HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, which kicked off in Seoul on February 28, continues to gain momentum. He performed Sweet Dreams live for the first time at the opening concert.
The tour will take j-hope across multiple cities in North America and Asia, spanning 31 concerts.
Here is the tour schedule:
- Brooklyn – March 13, March 14
- Chicago – March 17, March 18
- Mexico City – March 22, March 23
- San Antonio – March 26, March 27
- Oakland – March 31, April 1
- Los Angeles – April 4, April 6
- Manila – April 12, April 13
- Saitama – April 19, April 20
- Singapore – April 26, April 27
- Jakarta – May 3, May 4
- Bangkok – May 10, May 11
- Macau – May 17, May 18
- Taipei – May 24, May 25
- Osaka – May 31, June 1
Fans who are unable to attend in person will have the opportunity to watch some performances through online streaming.