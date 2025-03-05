"Reminds me of UP" - Fans get emotional over BTS j-hopes's 'Sweet Dreams' teaser

  • home icon
By Nandini S I
Modified Mar 05, 2025 12:13 GMT
BTS j-hope releases video teaser for
BTS j-hope releases video teaser for 'Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel) (Image via Instagram.com/@bts.bighitofficial)

BTS j-hope released a video teaser for his upcoming single Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel) on March 5, 2025. The teaser is just 10 seconds long; however, it gives a glimpse into the music video and the underlying story that inspired the song. The song is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Fans were excited to see the teaser and showed immense love and support for the rapper's new song. They also likened it to the Pixar movie Up, because of a particular scene in the teaser where a floating house hovers above the street, and an old couple looks on. Here's what they had to say:

"Sweet dreams mv teaser reminds me of UP Movie"
"It’s such a sweet song and I think their approach is the right one to showcase that it’s about expressing love with your person in a mature way." a user wrote
"UP being a movie about redefining your dreams, appreciating your loved ones while they’re still around, also about the journey of ageing, how life isn’t always how you want it to be. so fitting for hoseok who just came back from military and is, at the same time, starting his 30s" a fan replied
"and when hoseok appears with a girl in the mv" a user wrote

Fans also mentioned having exams the following day after the release but still made time to check out the music video teaser. Fans had another emotional moment when they counted the number of people who appeared in the teaser and it turned out to be 7. Here's what they had to say:

"Seven people in 'SWEET DREAMS' teaser 1 oh god" a user wrote
"Well, I have exam tomorrow but still Sweet dreams to me" a fan replied
"Our dream boy is coming… are you ready to see him?" another fan wrote

j-hope's upcoming song Sweet Dreams is a first from his anticipated March music release. It is still uncertain whether he has plans to release an EP in March. Fans got to witness the song even before its official release at the first leg of the rapper's Hope on the Stage concert tour in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS j-hope's activities in 2025

Since j-hope was discharged from the military in October 2024, the rapper has been gearing up for his professional activities in 2025. He started the year with a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall Winter showcase in January 2025 in Paris. This was followed by an energetic performance Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. He was one of the four K-pop acts at the event.

j-hope kicked off his first solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage, in February 2025, with a maiden 3-day concert in South Korea. The concert will head across North America and Asia, concluding in June 2025. He is next slated to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March 2025.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
