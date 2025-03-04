“He’s just a baby by default”- Fans in stitches as BTS’ j-hope jokingly compares Jimin’s food preferences to an elementary school student’s

On March 2, 2025, BTS’ j-hope made a guest appearance on JTBC’s variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, where he shared insights into the group’s eating habits.

During the episode, j-hope was asked which members have a strong preference for traditional Korean cuisine, especially while touring in different countries. j-hope named RM and V, noting their love for traditional dishes.

However, when discussing Jimin’s tastes, he humorously remarked that the singer has the taste of an "elementary school student". j-hope specifically mentioned that Jimin enjoys Tonkatsu or Donkatsu - a breaded, deep-fried pork cutlet dish.

His lighthearted comment quickly went viral, with fans finding his playful comparison endearing. ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) took to social media, with many calling Jimin “a baby” and expressing their amusement over his simple yet relatable food choices. One fan wrote:

""Taste of an elementary school student" seee it's not me who babies him, he's just a baby by default."

"jimin has the taste of an elementary school student... my f**king boobear.." wrote one ARMY.

"learning that the man who always tells us to not skip our meals has the palate of a 5 year old is something," said one X user.

"I am Jimin, lol. I think Hobi would be horrified at how much I use ketchup on the daily," shared another netizen.

"jung hoseok, don't air out my baby's business like that when you know he can't defend him cus he's in the barracks," posted one ARMY.

Many ARMYs reminisced about Jimin's well-known love for Tonkatsu and the moments when he reacted strongly to foods he didn’t enjoy.

"no because have you seen the pure joy on jimin's face whenever he says tonkatsu," said another fan.

"I remember when Jimin in Are You Sure? He ordered a hamburger... his face because he didn't like it hahahahahahaha my king!!!!! Always go for the safest thing, don't order new things because then what happens happens," shared one netizen.

"🐿️: Jimin has the taste of an elementary school student LMAO That explains the cheeseball obsession," mentioned one ARMY.

"I suddenly remember when they decided to have katsu for dinner in bv, jiminie was so happy," another X user said.

Some fans were also touched by how well the BTS members know each other.

BTS’ j-hope kicks off HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, Jimin promoted to sergeant, and more updates on the group’s activities

BTS’ j-hope has officially returned to the stage with HOPE ON THE STAGE, marking his first solo world tour since completing his military service. The tour launched with a three-night concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, with showtimes at 7 PM KST, 6 PM KST, and 5 PM KST, respectively.

The March 1 concert ran for 2 hours and 30 minutes, featuring a 26-song setlist spanning his three albums—Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. j-hope also performed BTS' hit tracks from Love Yourself ‘Answer,’ Love Yourself ‘Tear,’ Love Yourself ‘Her,’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, BE, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

Additionally, fans got a special preview of Sweet Dreams, his upcoming collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Miguel. The performance marked one of the first live renditions of the track, building excitement for its official release.

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope is set to take his tour to North America and Asia. The U.S. leg includes stops at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour will then head to Southeast Asia, with scheduled performances in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

As part of his comeback, j-hope is also preparing to release Sweet Dreams, an R&B pop track centered on embracing love fearlessly. To mark the occasion, BIGHIT MUSIC has announced Sweet Dreamland, a special offline fan event scheduled for March 7 at 1 PM KST, an hour before the song drops at 2 PM KST.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, has officially been promoted to the rank of sergeant. On February 18, 2025, he, with fellow BTS member Jungkook, made an unexpected phone call during j-hope’s live broadcast on Weverse, joining ARMY in celebrating his birthday.

During the conversation, Jimin shared his excitement about reconnecting with fans and expressed his eagerness to talk about his military experiences once he completes his service.

Please Take Care of My Refrigerator (냉장고를 부탁해), also known as Chef & My Fridge, is a South Korean cooking-variety show featuring celebrity guests and professional chefs. The program originally aired on JTBC, premiering on November 17, 2014, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Jimin, along with fellow BTS members Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, is set to conclude his military duty by June 2025, marking the group's long-awaited return.

