"I'm so sad that I can't go to the concert"— BTS' Taehyung seemingly clarifies he was not present at j-hope's Seoul concert day 1

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, recently clarified that he was not present at j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul, ending the rumors. On March 3, 2025, the BTS star came to Weverse to update fans with a heartfelt message. He expressed sadness over missing the fans during his military service.

His post seemingly indirectly debunked viral claims that he had been spotted outside the KSPO Dome on February 28, the first day of j-hope’s solo world tour. In his letter, the Winter Bear singer updated fans on his weight, military, and other topics. Toward the end, he mentioned j-hope ,saying that he was sad about missing his concert. He wrote,

"I watched j-hope’s I Live Alone episode. I’m officially a Jeong Hoseok fan. I'm so sad that I can't go to the concert It's an opportunity to see ARMY. Anyway, I miss you! I love you!"

For those who don't know, the speculations began when photos of a soldier in uniform near the venue circulated online. Fans believed it was Taehyung given the similarities in his posture, haircut, and overall demeanor.

However, just days later, the soldier's father in the viral images stepped forward to set the record straight. He posted on Naver, clarifying that the man in the picture was his son, not BTS’ Taehyung. Now the idol's letter further debunked the rumors.

More about BTS' Taehyung’s military service and his recent message on Weverse

Taehyung is currently serving in South Korea’s Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite military unit requiring intense training for combat and anti-terrorism missions. He enlisted with RM in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

In his latest social media update, he shared details about his daily life in the military. He talked about participating in snowball fights, working out intensely, and even sustaining a rib injury. He also mentioned that he was on a strict diet, bringing his weight to 70 kg (154 lbs). He wrote,

"It snowed. I did snow removal. We had a snowball fight. I'm good at snowball fights. I have been promoted to Sergeant No. 2. I'm in 2nd place. Soon, I'll be in 1st place. I became a Special Warrior recently. I worked out hard for it. I worked hard and got a rib cracked but I'm back. I'm on a diet now, it's 70."

Despite the rigorous schedule, he shared that he has been spending time reading books and watching BTS concert videos, expressing how much he misses performing and dancing. Expressing his feelings about performing on stage, he further continued,

"I miss ARMY a lot, so I watch a lot of concert videos. I want to dance I want to sing My younger brother asked me to look at Black Swan's choreography. I don't know the choreography."

Taehyung’s post gave fans a glimpse into his routine, showing both his dedication to service and longing for the stage. With only a few months left until his return, anticipation is building for BTS’ reunion in 2025.

