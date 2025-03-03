"BTS trust him and I trust BTS" — Fans defend HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk amid backlash over his post with j-hope and Jin at HOTS concert in Seoul

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk made headlines after attending BTS’ j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. On March 3, 2025, he updated his Instagram for the first time in nearly five months, sharing two photos from the event. One featured him with j-hope, while the second featured him alongside both j-hope and Jin, who was also present to support his bandmate.

Ad

The event, held at KSPO Dome, marked j-hope’s first solo world tour since the group went on hiatus due to military enlistments. The concert was particularly special for fans as Jin, the first member to complete his service, made a surprise appearance to cheer for his fellow member.

In his caption, Bang congratulated j-hope on his solo tour, expressing admiration for the concert’s energy and performances. His post's caption read,

Ad

Trending

"Congrats!!! @uarmyhope Great performance! Great concert! I'm so impressed! With Jin."

Ad

However, Bang Si-hyuk’s presence at the event sparked controversy online. While many acknowledged his role in BTS’ success, some fans reacted negatively to his post, with several cropping him out of the pictures and saying that the photo is better that way. Others questioned his involvement, reigniting past criticisms related to the group and HYBE’s management decisions.

Despite the backlash, some fans quickly came to his defense, emphasizing that the group members still trust and respect him and that this should be enough for fans. An X user, @love_youth_army, wrote,

Ad

"Hate towards Bangpd was started by Kpopies (because of the success of Hybe) and fuel was added to it by boycotters. He has nothing yet to receive this much disrespect. BTS trust him and I trust BTS.Also, this fandom is not a bodyshamer. Do not taint our image by enabling such ppl."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some pointed out that Bang Si-hyuk was the founder of Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) and played a major role in BTS’ journey, helping them become global stars.

"What is this beef talk about Bang PD on the tl? Have we all forgotten who was behind the creation of BTS in the first place? This is the guy who has a pivotal role in shaping their journey to success. It feels like sometimes people are trying to get in BTS' shoes," wrote a fan.

Ad

"I admit I can't understand an update account cropping tannies photo to erase BangPD, this is disrespectful to all of them... A fan acc ok but an update or fanbase acc... Obviously tannies respect, trust and consider BangPD, we should at least have some consideration," said another fan.

"Say what you will but BSH came thru where it mattered. The second he decided to make BH private and made 875 shareholders too, he earned my respect. Yes, he made questionable business & pvt decisions but as long 875 trusts him, so will I," added an X user.

Ad

Other fans also remarked that if the members are okay with him, then the fans, too, should respect that.

"there's no perfect company, no perfect boss.. If BTS respect Bang Pd and cherish their relationship not only as boss-artists but as well as their big brother. then I'll respect it..," commented a user.

"Sadly there are some ARMYS who feels more controlling over Bangtan. They never know behind the scenes of BTS's success but this man was there from ground zero," said another user.

Ad

"Bang PD hasn't posted anything for almost 6 months. He posted today, praising the original ones. The ones that helped him to be where he is today. All I see is a man being grateful and caring. That man cares for those boys. Take your hate elsewhere," added a fan.

More about Bang Si-hyuk, his relationship with BTS, and his controversies

Bang Si-hyuk, often called Bang PD, is the founder of Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). He is credited with discovering BTS and guiding their career as he signed RM as the first member before forming the rest of the group. Over the years, he has maintained a professional and personal bond with the members. He is also seen praising their dedication and achievements.

Ad

However, his role within HYBE has been met with criticism at times. Some fans believe that as the company expanded beyond the septet, its business decisions shifted away from prioritizing the group, leading to frustration among longtime supporters. The ongoing conflict with ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary managing NewJeans, further fueled controversy, as reports suggested internal power struggles.

Additionally, he has faced backlash for alleged media manipulation and previous controversial remarks. His recent public appearances, including being spotted in Beverly Hills with AfreecaTV streamers, also stirred discussions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, as the group's 2025 reunion draws closer, the focus remains on their long-awaited return, with fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for the group and their future projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback