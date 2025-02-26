"This media blackout is shameful"– Fans slam BigHit for allegedly sidelining BTS' Jungkook’s impact despite promoting his success in investor calls

On February 25, 2025, fans of Jungkook slammed BIGHIT Music as the label shared an article from Xports News highlighting BTS’ dominance on the Spotify charts with their solo releases. The report detailed how multiple members secured spots in the 2024 Global Impact List, which ranks the most-streamed Korean songs overseas in the latter half of 2024.

Jimin's Who from MUSE took the top spot, while Jin's Running Wild, I'll Be There, and V's Winter Ahead also ranked within the top 10. However, fans quickly noticed that Jungkook’s name was missing from the article, despite his record-breaking success throughout the year.

Fans of the Seven singer took to social media, voicing their frustration over what they alleged was a deliberate effort to ignore his achievements. Many pointed out that HYBE had previously highlighted the singer's accomplishments during investor calls, particularly noting his massive streaming numbers and box office success.

During HYBE’s Q4 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call, CEO Lee Jae-sang credited his documentary I AM STILL for contributing significantly to content revenue, generating $18.5 million with 1.3 million attendees worldwide.

The company's financial report also acknowledged his presence on the Global K-Pop Chart, where he had four tracks in the top 20—more than any other solo artist. Despite these achievements, fans argued that BigHit repeatedly overlooked his milestones in official promotional materials, sparking accusations of selective recognition. An X user, @jeonpopster, wrote:

"When Jungkook achieves something huge, the next day Bighit drops an article ignoring his accomplishments and instead hyping up his group mate. Meanwhile, they use his achievements to impress investors. This media blackout is shameful Worse karma is coming your way."

Others also joined in, criticizing the label for failing to support the Euphoria singer’s solo career properly, while simultaneously boasting about his achievements during investor meetings.

"Despite touting his achievements during investor calls, this is how many k-media articles has posted about jungkook in 2025: — January: 1 — February: 0, It seems the selective blindness is back on," a fan commented.

"Not the type to victimize but the blatant block-out of his achievements made it impossible to ignore. 1st it was Seven 2B, then SNTY, & almost everyday there is achievements milestone for Jungkook's project & yet nada. They're only here to milk him," another user remarked.

"Always ignoring jungkook impact and achievement such a evil company they literally talk about jungkook solo success in conference but didn't post that achievement the bighit company has duality face," an X user wrote.

"You just published an article where you don't mention JK and his great achievements and since he was the biggest money maker of that shi*ty company, you fill yourself with money thanks to HIM and choose articles that don't mention JK,without praising his achievements," another netizen added.

Some commented that the company does not deserve the GOLDEN artist and that he should go to some other company that values his solo career as well.

"You don’t deserve a star like Jungkook, I have never seen a behaviour like this. I think JK really is leaving. Because nothing justifies this. JK was most streamed soloist (all organic streams) in Spotify in 2024 (other platforms too) but you choose an article that doesn’t even mention him? As you ignore all his organic achievements that all credible media writes about?," a fan remarked.

"I also believe JK is leaving Hybe/ Bighit with such treatment like this! This company is so pathetic & don't deserve Jungkook at all," another user added.

"To disregard your Golden Star is becoming more apparent every single day. His achievements are rightfully earned and something everyone around him should be proud of. Especially the company that he is part of. Respect JK and acknowledge HIS achievements ," a fan commented.

Other ongoing fan concerns over BigHit’s handling of BTS' Jungkook’s solo career

This is not the first time fans have accused BigHit of trivializing Jungkook’s achievements. They recalled previous instances where his streaming milestones and sales records were either downplayed or entirely ignored.

In particular, they referenced the IFPI Global Music Report 2024, which ranked Jungkook’s album Golden as the only one by an Asian soloist to appear on the Global Album Chart since its inception.

His single Seven (feat. Latto) also became the first song by an Asian soloist this decade to rank among IFPI’s Best-Selling Global Singles.

Despite these record-breaking feats, fans claim the idol continues to receive minimal promotion from his label. Many were outraged that while HYBE proudly cited his contributions to investor profits, they failed to publicly acknowledge his accomplishments.

His debut album Golden remains the best-selling album by a K-pop soloist for two consecutive years, and Seven has amassed over 2.2 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed song by an Asian soloist.

The BTS star has currently serving in the military since December 2023 and is scheduled to get discharged in June 2025 along with the remaining members, RM, V, Jimin, and Suga.

