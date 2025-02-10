“A timeless hit”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s ‘GOLDEN’ makes history with latest Spotify Global Weekly Top Albums Chart achievement

BTS' Jungkook came into headlines after his solo debut album GOLDEN became the first album by a K-pop soloist to spend 66 consecutive weeks on the Spotify Global Weekly Top Albums Chart. The BTS idol’s GOLDEN was released in November 2023.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook were impressed with his album’s recent milestone. As a result, his fans inundated the internet with appreciation for the singer. One user on X commented:

“a timeless hit”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many other reactions to Jeon Jungkook’s latest accomplishment were seen online. While many congratulated BTS' Jungkook, others praised him as an “organic king” and “global pop superstar.” Another fan referred to the idol as a legend.

“Congratulations Jungkook! Beloved for all reasons,” stated a fan.

“CONGRATULATIONS! JUNGKOOK. GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK. ORGANIC KING. HIT MAKER JUNGKOOK. PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK,” wrote another fan.

“The one and the only legend,” commented a fan.

“we dont praise golden enough for me. jungkook did so amazing. his vocals are so good and stable its crazy. it broke so many records. like 66(?) weeks on global weekly spotify, 3M sales on hanteo, biggest streaming debut on spotify and the list could keep going,” wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Some called Jungkook their favorite artist, while others praised the idol’s voice as an “impeccable voice.” Fans were also proud of BTS' Jungkook's success.

“OUR PRIDE JUNGKOOK. OUR FOREVER ARTIST JUNGKOOK. WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK,” stated an admirer.

“Golden transformed me into army. What attracted me the most was his impeccable voice. There were not many artists that impressed me but he did it instantly,” commented another fan.

“Our cute bunny ......He deserves it....Love you soo much kookie,” a fan wrote.

BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN was released in November 2023

Expand Tweet

Jeon Jungkook launched his inaugural solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. His album featured a compilation of seven tracks. Here’s a list of GOLDEN songs:

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Version

Yes or No

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Hate You

Somebody

Standing Next To You

Too Sad to Dance

Shot Glass of Tears

Seven (ft. Latto) Clean Version

3D (ft. Jack Harlow)

Recently, on January 1, BTS maknae became the first K-pop soloist to sell more than 3.2 million albums on Hanteo with his independent record GOLDEN. Jeon Jungkook’s record was the best-selling K-pop album in Hanteo's history. The BTS idol beat Kim Gun-mo's 30-year-old record for Wrongful Meeting.

Jungkook also topped the Oricon total sales rankings as the top K-pop male soloist. With 22.8 billion KRW in sales, the Standing Next To You vocalist topped Japan's Oricon total sales chart as the top K-pop male soloist.

Currently, Jungkook is carrying out his military obligations as he was enlisted in December 2023. He will be discharged from the service in June this year. Additionally, other members of the group, namely Jimin, V, Namjoon, and SUGA, will also be released by June which will eventually lead to the eagerly awaited BTS reunion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback