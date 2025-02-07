“Jack Skellington is back”—Fans react as BTS' Jimin’s trademark autograph to a fellow soldier goes viral online

BTS' Jimin recently gained public attention for his Jack Skellington signature, which he apparently handed to a fellow soldier. The WHO vocalist, who's presently fulfilling his military service, presented the iconic autograph to his comrade on his guitar case.

For those unaware, Jack Skellington is a character from a 1983 animated movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. The aforementioned signature has long been Jimin's trademark, alongside Jungkook’s autograph.

Previously, Jimin had given the same autograph to multiple fans, the snippets of which subsequently went viral following its recent appearance. Fans of BTS' Jimin were thrilled to see his distinctive autograph, and flooded the internet with their reactions. On February 6, 2025, one user on X commented:

“Jack Skellington is back! And all the hearts”

Many other mixed reactions to BTS' Jimin’s signature were seen online. While some said the idol connects with the animated character’s unique style, others emphasized that BTS' Jimin really loves Jack Skellington.

“It’s cool how Jimin connects with Jack Skellington’s unique style!,” a fan wrote.

“Jimin really loves Jack Skellington,” commented an admirer.

“I'd turn into Jack Skellington if it meant he would love me just as much,” wrote another fan.

“Jimin’s “J”… the jack skellington sign… the hearts all over like that one time jungkook did all over the back of jimin’s phone case… it’s perfect,” stated an admirer.

While some called his signature “cute and endearing,” others noticed BTS' Jimin's handwriting. Few of the comments read:

“Jimin's Jack skellington autograph and udoodles on a soldier's guitar case. i'm pretty sure he did the "JAEHYEong♥︎" doodle because i'd recognize my baby's looped "g's" anywhere and his signature "J",” wrote a fan.

“That is his drawing, you can see the characteristics of Jimin in the drawing in the "JAEHYEong♥︎" too.....he's so cute and endearing,” stated an admirer.

“He has d nicest handwriting on top of being d nicest member of BTS in all things,” commented a fan.

“All I feel after Jimin's enlistment is anxiety (if he's doing well or not) and jealousy. I've never been this salty even over fans who met him now I'm jealous of random soldiers,” commented another fan.

BTS' Jimin is serving his military term since December 2023

Park Jimin initiated his military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS musician Jeon Jungkook. The K-pop star vocalist is expected to be discharged in June of this year.

On January 29, 2025, he delivered a New Year address to ARMYs, discussing his military experience and expressing his optimism for the future. In the letter, Jimin mentioned that he's a "bit scared" due to the prolonged absence of performances. Nonetheless, he asserted that he's committed to delivering the "best" performance for ARMY.

"Actually, there's a feeling that it's a little scary. It's been quite a while since we performed together, and it's been a while since we devoted our time to perform and music, so I'm a bit scared I don't change my mind that we will give you the best performance for all of you who have waited so far. I'll work hard to prepare. Really.. I'll try hard," Jimin wrote.

The Like Crazy singer revealed that he has been engaged for almost one year and two months, elaborating on his daily routine and emphasizing the regimen of training, work, and fitness.

Jimin is set to wrap up his military training in June this year, and reunite with the other members of BTS.

