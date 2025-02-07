“He is an angel”- Fans praise Jimin as BTS’ dancer Jaden Lou reveals his “incredible” dance skills and generosity behind-the-scenes

Jaden Lou, a dancer who performed with BTS in 2014 spoke about their experience of meeting Jimin in a TikTok video shared on February 5, 2025. In the video, Jaden recounted that Jimin was polite, really cool, and taught him a lot about dancing behind the scenes. Jaden referred to Jimin’s dance as “incredible.”

Jaden noted that Jimin was "10 out of 10" and praised his dancing skill, claiming that it was "surprising" to see him training.

“Honestly, Jimin is a 10 out of 10. And something else that’s really cool and surprising is when you see him training live—he’s just too good. Everyone is really good, but Jimin is incredible,” Jaden Lou stated.

The BTS member's fans were delighted about Jaden Lou's description of the singer. They took to X to praise the idol for his generosity and his skills, with one person calling him "an angel.:

“He is an angel”

Others agreed with the dancer and some even noted that everyone who had worked with the singer had "only praise, respect, and appreciation for him."

“omg stob it already deep down in love with Jimin, the person that he is!,” a fan said.

“Omg my baby is incredible,” commented an admirer.

“Everyone who has worked with Jimin & spoken about it,EVERYONE, has only praise, respect & appreciation for Jimin's skills & his character. Such consistency is only possible when an artist is truly authentic. Jimin shines both in front of and behind the camera. He is unforgettable,” wrote another admirer.

“Our humble and sweet Angel,” stated a fan.

“"They are all very good, but Jimin is amazing" seriously everyone who knows him only has good things to say about him and how talented he is, no opinion on Twitter will ever diminish that,” stated a fan.

“my jimin is really cool,” wrote another fan.

BTS’ Jimin will finish his military training in June 2025

Park Jimin commenced his military service on December 12, 2023, along with fellow BTS member Jeon Jungkook. The K-pop idol vocalist is presently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is projected to be released in June of this year.

He conveyed a New Year message to ARMYs on January 29, 2025, during which he spoke about his military service and conveyed his enthusiasm for the future.

In the letter, Jimin acknowledged a degree of apprehension stemming from the extended hiatus from giving performances. However, he said that his dedication to providing a great show for ARMY remained steadfast.

"Actually, there's a feeling that it's a little scary. It's been quite a while since we performed together, and it's been a while since we devoted our time to perform and music, so I'm a bit scared I don't change my mind that we will give you the best performance for all of you who have waited so far. I'll work hard to prepare. Really.. I'll try hard," Jimin wrote.

The WHO vocalist disclosed that he has been serving for around one year and two months, discussing his everyday life and stressing the regimen of training, work, and fitness.

BTS' Jimin will be reunited with fellow BTS members in June, as Jungkook, Taehyung, Namjoon, and SUGA will conclude their military terms around the same time.

