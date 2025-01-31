“Timeless global smash hit”- Fans react as Fahad Al Kubaisi celebrates BTS' Jungkook's ‘Dreamers’ reaching #1 on UK YouTube Daily Top MV chart

BTS' Jungkook recently came in headlines when his single Dreamers reached a new peak and got #1 place on UK YouTube Daily Top MV chart. The music video of Dreamers came on top of Global, US, and UK YouTube Music Daily Top Music Video Charts. While it ranked #1 on UK charts, the MV came to #2 and #3 positions on USA and Global charts, respectively.

BTS' Jungkook’s Dreamers was made in collaboration with a Qatari singer, Fahad Al Kubaisi, and it was originally released in November 2022. The track was theme soundtrack for World Cup 2022.

As the FIFA track became trending globally after two years of its release, Fahad Al Kubaisi shared a Tiktok edit of Dreamers on his account featuring Jungkook.

"Trending worldwide after 2 years of release Thank you All” Fahad wrote in caption.

BTS' Jungkook’s fans were delighted to see how Fahad celebrated the song’s success with the special TikTok edit. Consequently, Jungkook's fans flooded the internet with their praises for the song and some also anticipated another collab between the two artists. One user on X wrote:

“Timeless global smash hit by #JUNGKOOK ..it will reach 1B very soon”

Many other mixed reactions for Fahad’s version of BTS' Jungkook’s Dreamers were seen online. While some said the song deserved the hype, others called Fahad’s edit as “fabulous.”

“GO HIGHER DREAMERS! YOU DESERVE THE HYPE !!,” stated a fan.

“Ooh! That's fabulous...so sweet of him to post. I can't with the #jungkookie though!,” commented an admirer.

“Fahad got that Jungkook effect he’s so real btw,” a fan commented.

“This man is down so bad... He will still post about dreamers for the next 20 years. I hope he can Collab again with jk or BTS as group,” another admirer wrote.

Some said everyone is missing BTS' Jungkook as he currently serving in the army, others said that Fahad’s voice sounded good with the K-pop idol’s singing style.

“I love how they've been so consistent with the cookie agenda tho,” wrote another fan.

“I remember being so sad that his part isn't on the Spotify version. His part with JK's sounds so good,” commented an admirer.

“THE WAY HE ADDED THE TAG 'JUNGKOOKIE', EVERYONE IS MISSING HIM,” stated a fan.

BTS' Jungkook is currently serving in military

Jeon Jungkook is nearing the conclusion of his compulsory military training in South Korea. The artist who sang of Standing Next To You was conscripted into the military in December 2023, together with his bandmate Jimin. Consequently, both stars will be released in June 2025.

Notwithstanding his current military service, Jungkook persists in establishing various records and receiving plaudits for his solo endeavors. On January 14, 2025, the Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS member Jungkook's single SEVEN achieved Gold certification in Belgium, highlighting its global fame.

The idol achieved this milestone by selling more than 20,000 units of his single SEVEN. The BTS artist is one of just two Korean singers to receive the Belgium Gold certification, the other one being Gangnam Style sensation PSY.

Jungkook's first solo song SEVEN won a prize for music video direction. Bradley and Pablo received a Bronze Clio Award for "Film Craft: Direction" for the BTS member’s music video.

Aside from Jimin and Jungkook, the other three of BTS, Taehyung, Namjoon, and SUGA, are going to be released by June 2025, paving the way for the highly anticipated boy band reunion.

