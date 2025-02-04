“He’s so thoughtful”: Fans react as Taehyung gifts BTS’ stylist, Kimvenchy’s baby daughter a car for her birthday 

Kim Taehyung made headlines for his heartfelt gesture of sending BTS's stylist, Kimvenchy's daughter, a gift on her birthday. On February 4, 2025, the idol was tagged in an Instagram story of an account, username @1225_tani, which belongs to Kimvenchy’s baby girl. In the IG story, the baby girl was sitting in a small black car and the caption of the picture read “Thank you Uncle.”

BTS’ V’s fans soon noticed the story as it went viral online. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with love and admiration for him. To express this, one user on X wrote:

“he's so thoughtful, Lord I want him so bad”

Many other mixed reactions to BTS’ Taehyung’s gesture were recorded online. While some pointed out how Taehyung maintained a “good relationship” with the stylist, others referred to the idol as the “sweetest person ever.”

“he did the styling for all the other member’s solo stuff except tae, but he still maintains a good relationship with him. the baby is so cute,” commented a fan.

“THE SWEETEST PERSON EVER,” stated an admirer.

“Taehyung in his day life.. Give everything to people he love and left nothing to himself except happiness.. I can see his smile.. He loving people need to be study..,” wrote another fan.

“This is actually how i wanna spend my money when i earn it. There's nothing better than bringing a smile to the faces to people who've stuck by,” stated an admirer.

Some fans claimed that no one can beat BTS’ V when it comes to loving kids, while others said he is "soft with children." Many asserted that the idol would be the “best dad” in the future.

“no one can beat taehyung when it comes to his love for kids. he’ll make the best dad ever,” another fan commented.

“Oh imagine he having a child that baby is gonna be having everything Taehyung is so so soft with children,” wrote a fan.

“Omggggg omggggggg this is the cutest thing alive I am dyingggg. He will be the best dad everrrr. What a cute car,” commented an admirer.

“he always does that for the staffs kids lit the absolute sweetesttt,” stated a fan.

BTS’ Taehyung will be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025

Kim Taehyung commenced his military service on December 11, 2023, along with his fellow BTS singer RM, aka Namjoon. Currently, the Winter Ahead singer is carrying out his military duties and he is projected to be released in June this year.

Most recently, on January 26, BTS' V utilized the South Korean social media app Weverse to provide an update regarding his exercise regimen at the military base and expressed his desire to reunite with fans soon. He stated, as interpreted by X user @taeguide:

"Are you having fun during the (lunar) holiday? I hope you have a fun filled holiday and enjoy yourself. I too have been working out a lot at the base. It won’t be long now until we can meet again. I can’t wait to see you/I wish to you soon."

In related news, the BTS member recently unveiled his latest photobook, titled Rêvé, which came out on the Weverse online shop on February 3, 2025. The photobook showcases memories of V in Paris.

