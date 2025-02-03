“Taehyung deserves a better management” — Fans outraged over HYBE’s alleged lack of promotions for BTS' V’s ‘Rêvé’ photobook release

On February 3, 2025, BTS' V's photobook Rêvé was released on Weverse online shop. The BTS member’s photobook was officially announced on January 13, 2025. The photobook offers BTS’ Taehyung’s moments in Paris. As the publication date approached, V's followers noted that his company HYBE did not put out any promotional content for the photobook's launch.

Fans of BTS' V took to social media to criticize HYBE for failing to publicize the singer's photobook.

“it’s rêvé release day & that company made sure that nobody receive their photobook on same day taehyung deserves a better management i’m so sick of that useless company,” wrote a fan on X.

Many other fans expressed their anger at Taehyung’s label for lack of promotions for his new photobook release. Several others pointed out how the company had not posted anything about BTS' V’s photobook launch, and some wrote that the Winter Ahead singer deserved a better company.

“They didn’t even bother to post anything on its release date,” wrote a fan.

“He needs to get out of that company as soon as possible they don't deserve him,” added another fan.

“Worst company ever. They do literally bare minimum for Tae as if they are just making sure to do enough to prevent a lawsuit and nothing more,” said a netizen.

“Rêvé should have been displayed in Kyobo today, but I didn't hear anyone say they saw it,” commented another netizen.

Fans also pointed out how the company has been doing this for Taehyung’s previous album and vinyl releases. Some fans further alleged that the label was taking the money from V’s music to invest it in their other projects.

“from delaying his album to vinyl to type 1 photobook to winter ahead and white christmas cds to now rêvé, they are so obvious with the way they treat all his solo projects... he needs to get out of that sh*tty company asap an artist this talented deserves so much better,” commented a fan.

“They want our money so they can spend them on different projects. The books will be all green in February because of Tae and no promo means bigger profits,” added another fan.

“That company doesn’t deserve taehyung at all, my baby deserves SO much better than this f*cked up company,” said a user.

BTS' V's Rêvé photobook captures the idol's experiences in Paris

BIGHIT Entertainment has formally disclosed that Rêvé, the recently announced project by BTS' V, is a photobook. The photobook, documenting V's experiences from his trip to Paris, was set for release on February 3, 2025, via the Weverse web store.

“Rêvé, a dreamy journey that began when V set afoot in Paris. This photo book captures the special hours of freedom V spent in Paris, the city of romance,” BIGHIT wrote about the photobook.

The pre-order for BTS' V's photobook commenced on January 14, 2025. Physical copies are set to be released on March 6, 2025.

According to BIGHIT's Weverse announcement, the collection had a unique, vintage-style exterior box and 113 pages that doubled as postcards. It also included cutout cards, magnets, keychains, and other objects themed on the local Parisian culture, with each piece carefully crafted to represent V's treasured memories.

Currently, BTS' V is fulfilling his mandatory military service. He is expected to be released in June 2025.

