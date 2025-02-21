“Indeed bighit's money maker”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook remains the first & only K-pop soloist to rank on IFPI’s global singles & album charts

On February 21, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook took to social media as the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) unveiled its Global Music Report 2024. It listed the best-selling albums and singles of the previous year. Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN set a new standard, becoming the only album by an Asian soloist to appear on IFPI's Global Album Chart since its introduction.

Additionally, his chart-topping hit Seven (feat. Latto) became the first and only song by an Asian soloist this decade to rank among IFPI’s Best-Selling Global Singles within a single calendar year. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that the artist accomplished it with just a few months of tracking.

With 1.24 billion global subscription streams, Seven landed in the Top 10 of IFPI’s 2023 Global Singles Chart, making him the only K-pop soloist ever to achieve this milestone. This success places him alongside some of the biggest international stars, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

Following the latest IFPI Global Charts release, fans flooded social media, celebrating his influence in the industry. Many pointed out that despite BTS being on hiatus, he carried 2023 as a soloist, proving his global appeal beyond K-pop. An X user, @forjungkooking wrote:

"This is the first year BTS not being on IFPI charts, he carried 2023 after BTS hiatus despite the very short tracking period, 2024? BTS nowhere to be found simply because jungkook didn't release in 2024 Jungkook is indeed bighit's money maker and his impact is unmatchable."

Others also joined in and highlighted his impact:

"You can get US labels, A-List collabs, radio play, company setting up bot farms for you and everything, but you can't touch him. The most successful soloist with organic success," a fan remarked.

"Woah doing it with debut single makes it even more Impressive," an X user wrote.

"Jungkook impact is unmatchable and Jungkook need to release new song Or new album after military discharge," a person commented.

"Such a world class pop star and a young legend like no other," another user added.

Others compared his organic success to other artists, emphasizing that he achieved global recognition within a limited time.

"He did that with his debut single and only 4 months of tracking, never speak on my organic global pop star again," an X user wrote.

"This is actually historic," a fan mentioned.

BTS' Jungkook’s IFPI success and solo debut album 'GOLDEN'

Jungkook’s presence in IFPI’s rankings cements his status as a soloist, making history in the global music industry. His album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, became one of the best-selling albums by a K-pop soloist, featuring collaborations with Jack Harlow, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and Latto.

Alongside Seven, the album produced multiple hits, including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You, both of which performed well on streaming platforms and music charts.

Released in July 2023, Seven became a global phenomenon, topping the Billboard Hot 100, breaking Spotify streaming records, and earning multiple international music awards.

The Euphoria singer also set new streaming records, becoming the fastest K-pop soloist to reach one billion Spotify streams and achieving over 10 million first-day sales for GOLDEN.

As of now, the idol is serving in the South Korean military and is expected to return in June 2025. Despite being on hiatus, he continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting what he will achieve next upon his return.

