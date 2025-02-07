“His impact is enough”: Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN becomes highest ranked song by an Asian soloist in Top 200 Biggest Global Hits of 2020s

BTS' Jungkook’s first single SEVEN recently made headlines as it became the highest-ranked song by an Asian soloist in the Top 200 Biggest Global Hits of 2020s. According to Talk of the Charts, SEVEN became the 26th biggest global hit of the decade.

In addition to SEVEN, two other solo tracks of BTS' Jungkook, namely Standing Next To You and 3D were also placed in the Top 200 list. While the former acquired the #163 position, the latter was placed at #183.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook were overjoyed to witness his latest success. As a result, his fans swamped the internet with their appreciation for the idol. To express this, one X user commented:

“He is the only Asian Soloist that have 3 songs on top 200 no needed to A list western artist or American label to hold him his impact is enough! I'm so proud again and again he prove that he is the most successful asian soloist of all the time”

Many other reactions to BTS' Jungkook’s latest milestone were seen online. While many congratulated the K-pop idol, others referred to him as a “global hitmaker.”

“CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. GLOBAL HITMAKER JUNGKOOK. GLOBAL SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK,” a fan wrote.

“Jungkook with 3 songs from his DEBUT album . How crazy is that . But not so crazy for jk apparently no one is ready for his comeback,” commented another fan.

“and seven is his debut single music industry didn't see him coming fr,” stated an admirer.

“Creating one of the biggest hits in the decade in your debut single only jungkook can relate,” stated a fan.

Some referred to BTS' Jungkook as a “Golden King,” while others called him a “global pop star.”

“The Global Pop Star Jungkook,” wrote a fan.

“Congratulations Jungkook. Let's get higher :) GLOBAL HITMAKER JUNGKOOK,” a fan said.

“So according to Talk Of The Charts, SEVEN has conquered the tittle as the 26th Biggest global hit of the decade and listen up.. this ain’t just a simple achievement, this is one of the BIGGEST THINGS in Jeon Jungkook history. A GOLDEN KING!,” wrote an admirer.

BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN was released in July 2023

Jeon Jungkook partnered with American rapper Latto for his single SEVEN, released on July 14, 2023. Subsequently, the musician launched his inaugural solo album, GOLDEN, with two variants of SEVEN- explicit and clean. The album GOLDEN features eleven tracks. Below is a compilation of the songs:

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Seven (feat. Latto) Explicit Version

Yes or No

Shot Glass of Tears

Hate You

Somebody

Standing Next To You Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Too Sad to Dance

Seven(ft. Latto) Clean Version

Most recently, on January 29, South Korean media outlet Naver revealed that Jungkook's first single, SEVEN, from BTS, remained on the charts for 80 weeks, making it the longest-charting K-Pop solo track on the Billboard Global 200.

Furthermore, Jungkook's song became the first track by an Asian solo artist to appear on the Billboard Global 200 and its Global Excl. US Charts for 79 weeks.

Additionally, the solo songs Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin and One On The Girls by BLACKPINK’s Jennie came in second and third place, respectively, after Jungkook's SEVEN. Both singles were on the Billboard Charts for 68 weeks.

Currently, Jeon Jungkook is serving his mandatory term in the military following his enlistment in December 2023. He is projected to be discharged in June this year.

