From BTS' Jungkook to BLACKPINK’s Rosé: Five K-pop artists made their way to Madame Tussauds' 'HOT 100' list for 2025

Madame Tussauds recently unveiled the HOT 100 list for 2025 featuring several K-pop artists including BTS' Jungkook, Cha Eun-woo, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and more celebs. Madame Tussauds is a chain of wax museums in different locations across the world.

For its latest HOT 100 list, Madame Tussauds included multiple categories including actors, fashion, music, arts, culture, and sports.

The K-pop artists were primarily featured under two categories actors and music. While BTS' Jungkook and Jimin, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa appeared in the music category, Cha Eun-woo was included in the actors section of the HOT 100 list.

Works of BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Lisa, and other artists were highlighted by Madame Tussauds in their HOT 100 list

Expand Tweet

Trending

During 'Awards Season,' as global attention focuses on prominent celebrities, Madame Tussauds presented its eagerly awaited annual insight into its research methodology by highlighting a varied array of influential figures from various fields.

Madame Tussauds’ website underlined the idea behind its HOT 100 list for 2025. It recognizes the world's most prominent persons in acting, music, fashion, sports, and culture and their global effect and diversified talents.

“The 2025 list, dubbed the 'Hot 100' to mirror the prominence and stature of its selections, features a collection of the world's most influential people, spanning talents from acting, music, fashion, sports, and culture, and celebrates their global impact and diverse achievements.”

It further added:

“Unlike other fame indexes, the Hot 100 blends Madame Tussauds' historical expertise in recognising lasting fame with cutting-edge data analysis, making it a distinct and anticipative guide to the stars shaping tomorrow's cultural landscape.”

According to Madame Tussauds, BTS’ Jimin showcased his renowned falsettos outside the BTS with the release of his inaugural solo track, Promise, which came out in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Further, the accomplishment of his solo track Like Crazy reaching the Billboard Hot 100 signified a true potential of significant future success, which established him as the highest-charting Korean solo artist in history. Since that time, his recent single WHO has broken further records.

Meanwhile, according to Madame Tussauds, Thai rapper BLACKPINK’s Lisa possesses an established standing as a pop star. Nonetheless, as a solo artist, she has persistently shattered records. Her inaugural single LALISA shattered YouTube’s 24-hour view record, accumulating 73 million views.

She is a cultural icon and advocate for luxury goods such as Celine and BVLGARI, and her 2024 solo tour generated $80 million in revenue, as stated in the description of Madame Tussauds.

Further, BTS' Jungkook is a global icon and the maknae (youngest) of the boy band. BTS' Jungkook's solo career has surged following the debut of their chart-topping tracks SEVEN and 3D. The global success of BTS' Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN and his documentary I AM STILL underscored his commitment to worldwide supremacy, the list mentioned.

Next, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is recognized for her angelic vocal quality and dynamic performances as the main singer of the girl group as mentioned by Madame Tussauds. However, her humorous tribute to the drinking game APT. featuring Bruno Mars has topped the charts and introduced her to a broader audience.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, Cha Eun-woo, the former K-pop artist who transitioned to acting, gained recognition for their poignant portrayals in True Beauty and Gangnam Beauty, Madame Tussauds stated in its list. In 2023, he was awarded the inaugural Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan and serves as a fashion model for Burberry, Dior, and Calvin Klein.

Madame Tussauds has been a renowned tourist hub since the Victorian era as it exhibits intricate waxworks honoring several historical personalities as well as popular celebrities of the contemporary world.

Read more: “That music video is cinema”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ MV wins Bronze Award for "Film Craft: Direction" at the 2025 Clio Music Awards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback