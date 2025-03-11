On March 10, 2025, BTS' j-hope performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was joined by R&B singer Miguel to perform their latest collaboration, Sweet Dreams.

For the performance, j-hope wore jeans adorned with leather patches, a black vest, and blazers, while Miguel sported a sharp black suit and a bandana. However, the pièce de résistance was the BTS rapper's choice of footwear—charming brown bunny slippers.

Fans were excited to see the singer's bunny slippers and took to social media to rave about it. One fan stated on X:

"He is looking so fineee with bunny slippers."

Similar reactions flooded social media, with fans praising the singer's performance, appearance, and bunny slippers.

"Hobi in the bunny slippers and the gilet/vest is like Korean food they add sweet sugar to the hot sauce and it's always (mat issoyo ) "맛있어요" tasty. the live performance was so good," remarked another fan.

"Like the audacity of this man. Like cute bunny slippers but then nothing under his vest??? How can he be so hot and so cute at once??? I love him!" exclaimed another fan.

"To have simultaneously a 62K$ watches on his wrist and bunny slippers for a performance is such a Hoseok's thing," observed another fan.

Meanwhile, some fans have begun to speculate whether the bunny slippers hint at a future collaboration with Bad Bunny.

"Why do I feel like a collab with bad bunny is coming? Bunny slippers, bad bunny mentions and his songs being played? J-hope giving hints?" remarked another fan.

"Mentioning Bad Bunny, playing Bad Bunny during his live and wearing bunny slippers??? THIS MEANS ONLY ONE THING… THAT JHOPE X BAD BUNNY COLLAB IS COMING," wrote another fan on X.

Amid all this, one fan humorously pointed out that perhaps he is missing Jungkook, affectionately known as Bunny by fans, so much that he is wearing him on his feet.

"THE BUNNY SLIPPERS?? someone give him his jungkook back hes resorted to wearing his pals on his feet," said another fan.

More about BTS j-hope's interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS's j-hope sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss his latest activities, his potential collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, and how ARMYs inspired his latest single, Sweet Dreams.

When Fallon asked about the idol's first visit to In-N-Out Burger, he revealed his order: a cheeseburger, animal style, a vanilla milkshake, and fries.

When asked if it was good, the idol stated:

"It was good...very salty and cheesy and sweety...but not healthy."

Jimmy Fallon also discussed j-hope's TikTok post, where he dances to Kendrick Lamar's DNA shuffle dance. When asked if he had ever met Kendrick Lamar, j-hope shared that he had not but expressed a desire to meet and collaborate with him. He then launched into a rendition of the iconic dance, much to the audience's delight.

Later in the interview, when asked about the inspiration for his latest song, Sweet Dreams, the idol agreed with the audience and stated:

"That's right. ARMY. My inspiration."

In other news, the BTS member launched his solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, on February 28, 2025, which will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka.

