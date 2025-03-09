"Rkivefication of jungkook"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook shares song recommendations through Bam's Instagram amid military service

On March 9, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by using his pet dog Bam’s Instagram account, @bowwow_bam, to share a list of song recommendations. The account, created in April 2024, usually features updates about Bam’s life, but Jungkook occasionally uses it to connect with fans.

Since deleting his personal Instagram account in February 2023, he has taken an unconventional approach to social media interactions, often using Weverse Live and Bam’s Instagram to communicate with ARMY.

As the idol has been serving in the military since December 2023, his online appearances have become rare, making this unexpected update a special moment for fans.

He shared a total of eight songs including One Deep and Slauson by Pimmie, Dramamine by Flawed Mangoes, and more.

Fans took to social media to express their delight to see the idol online. Many jokingly compared him to his band leader, RM, who often posts song recommendations for fans. An X user, @weare_bts7 wrote,

"omygod im sobbimg..if this isn't Rkivefication of jungkook."

Others also chimed in, expressing how they missed him interacting with fans on live streams all this while.

"in an ideal world he would be singing all these songs to us on a weverse live instead of recommending them thru insta," a fan commented.

"this is his karaoke song list on his next live," another user wrote.

"There’s something special about listening to a song knowing Jungkook wanted you to hear it or knowing he listened to it himself It’s hard to describe but it feels really warm Like a quiet connection," an X user remarked.

"he has such great music taste i will be checking all these out," a user added.

Netizens also praised the Seven singer for his impact as the songs that he was listening to quickly gained attention, Several tracks trended on Melon, South Korea’s biggest music streaming platform.

"Jungkook's impact is unparalleled," a fan mentioned.

"He is so loved in sk," another person wrote.

Complete list of BTS' Jungkook’s songs recommendations and artists’ reactions

Jungkook’s selection featured a mix of indie and well-known artists, showcasing his diverse music taste. The eight songs he shared were:

Let Me Know – Carlos Abril, Amelia Rose, 9ICK

– Carlos Abril, Amelia Rose, 9ICK One Deep – Pimmie

– Pimmie Slauson – Pimmie

– Pimmie Oxford Circus – Frex

– Frex Hanging With You – THEHONESTGUY

– THEHONESTGUY Drama – Rex Orange County

– Rex Orange County Dramamine – Flawed Mangoes

– Flawed Mangoes Among the Clouds – Aqualina

The impact of Jungkook’s post was immediate, as many of these tracks started trending in South Korea. Independent artists featured in the list expressed their excitement upon discovering that the BTS star had recommended their songs.

Aqualina, whose track Among the Clouds was included, shared her disbelief on Instagram, writing that she was stunned to see the BTS idol listening to her music, especially since she had been a longtime fan. Similarly, Flawed Mangoes acknowledged the shoutout by posting a screenshot along with a finger heart emoji.

Even while serving in the military, fans appreciated how the Still With You singer continues to engage with fans in unique ways.

Meanwhile, he also went on Weverse to update fans about the weather while playfully bantering with his bandmate Jimin. Both of them are serving under the same unit. All BTS members are expected to get discharged in June 2025 with about three months left.

