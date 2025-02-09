"Lasting power of his talent" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers' re-enters Top 10 on this week's YouTube Music Global Top Songs Chart at #8 

BTS' Jungkook recently made news after his track Dreamers re-entered the Top 10 on this week's YouTube Music Global Top Songs Chart at #8 place. The BTS member's two-year-old song recorded this milestone with a total of 23,712,333 streams, as per an X post by Kpop Charts.

Despite being released in 2022, Dreamers surpassed BLACKPINK's Lisa's recently released song, Born Again, on both YouTube US and UK Daily Top Music Videos Chart. Thus, it became the second-highest charting song by an Asian act.

For those unaware, BLACKLINK's Lisa released her song Born Again on February 6, 2025. On the other hand, Jungkook released his track on November 22, 2022, as part of the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook were delighted to see his old song topping the charts once again in 2025, even though the singer is in military training. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with praise for the idol and his popular song.

"Incredible! 'Jungkook’'s 'Dreamers'enever stops amazing us! Re-entering the Top 10 after over 2 years just shows the lasting power of his talent and the love fans have for him. Congratulations, JK!"

Many other mixed responses to BTS' Jungkook's new milestone were seen online. While some claimed that Dreamers is the best song of the singer's career, others referred to him as king.

“This is the best song of Jungkook's Career,” commented a fan.

“My favorite of Jungkook’s solo releases,” a fan stated.

“MY KING ALWAYS STANDS OUT WITH ANY OF HIS SONGS, ART, WE LOVE YOU DREAMERS HIT,” commented a fan.

Some fans emphasized the impact of Dreamers, while others described it as a "timeless hit."

“The impact of Dreamers is literally everywhere, in every platform I’m so proud of everything Jungkook has been conquering with this worldwide smash hit!,” wrote an admirer.

“Army, bght, other jealous ppl, despite everyone and what they all say, jk's making history again and again. I wish he works with a good company and ppl who will take his wishes into consideration and support him to grow even more. His unique and precious voice fascinates everyone,” stated another fan.

“A TIMELESS HIT,” a fan commented.

BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers debuted in November 2022

In January 2025, Jeon Jungkook's Dreamers music video got more than 83 million views on FIFA's official YouTube page. As of this writing, the video has amassed over 392 million views, alongside 5.8 million likes. January was the highest-streaming month for the song since November 2022. The song is currently placed at the #4 spot on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global.

The Dreamers music video premiered on November 22, 2022, which coincided with the FIFA World Cup's first match and opening ceremony. The song was written by Jungkook, Mustapha El Quardi, and Pat Devine. RedOne produced the song.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook is performing his obligatory military duty as he was enrolled in the army in December 2023 alongside his other bandmate, Jimin. The SEVEN singer will be released in June this year.

