"Yoongi cat agenda keeps thriving" - Fans react as The Tonight Show's Todd Owyoung says BTS Suga has 'a cat-like glance' in a throwback photo

March 9 is BTS member Suga's birthday. The singer is currently on a hiatus following his mandatory military enlistment. He has been silent about his activities in the military and has barely spoken to the fans since he left. Even on his birthday, the singer did not make an appearance.

Regardless, fans were in for a small treat. The rapper, who released his second album D-Day under the moniker Agust D, had appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for promotion after the album's release. Todd Owyoung, a photographer on the show took to Instagram to share a throwback photo for his performance.

Fans reacted to the photo with great enthusiasm, with one highlighting the photographer's comment.

"'And yes, perhaps a catlike glance' yoongi cat agenda keeps thriving," one fan said.

Suga, also referred to by his real name Yoongi, is often compared to a cat for his indifferent-looking yet warm attitude. In the caption for Yoongi's photo, Todd described the atmosphere captured in the frame, stating:

"In this photo, you can feel a sense of anticipation. There's that moment at a concert when the artist comes out on stage, and just before the first beats hit, there's a palpable excitement in the air."

He also referred to the photo as "the calm before the storm," as it was followed by an energetic performance of Haegeum.

"What a sweet and sincere caption, full of references and tributes to Bangtan and ARMY :') Our Yoongi is so loved," a user wrote.

"You're one of the greatest artists to ever exist yoongi. You're loved by everyone," a fan replied.

"Such a lovely post about #SUGA. So touching to see ppl like a world renowned music photographer share kind thoughts about SUGA reminding us all that his heart & presence are always in a good place that he would always be loved & never forgotten," another user wrote.

The rapper has delivered hits like Trivia: Seesaw, Life Goes On, and more, and is known for a strong stage presence. Fans also noted his outfit and demeanor in the photo.

"His hair looks so fcking incredibly emo," a user wrote.

"'This photo is the calm before the storm' Accurate description of Yoongi when he performs. He has this quiet demeanor that the moment he starts rapping, you'll be blown away by his charisma & awesome talent," a fan replied.

"You always can tell when someone loves yoongi from how they write about him. And this man loves him bad," another fan wrote.

BTS Suga's music and comeback from the military

BTS Suga's album D-Day released under the moniker Agust D is a followup to the self-titled mixtape Agust D released in 2016. The rapper is known to explore themes of rebellion, love, and life in his artistry. Agust D is Suga's alter ego when it comes to making music and writing songs.

He enlisted in the military in September 2023, and he is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

