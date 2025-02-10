"He really wanted to keep himself in the dark"—RUN JIN creators reveal how BTS' Jin’s unaware reactions shaped the show's core

On February 10, 2025, BIGHIT released a Weverse interview featuring the creators of RUN JIN, the variety show starring BTS' Jin. A spin-off of RUN BTS, the series follows the idol as he takes on unexpected challenges, often joined by celebrity guests and everyday people. The show, which aired on August 13, 2024, quickly became a fan favorite due to its unfiltered reactions and comic timing.

The interview revealed how his limited knowledge of each episode's events was crucial in shaping the series, making it even more entertaining for viewers. The essence of the show lies in its unpredictability—not just for viewers, but for the artist himself.

The show’s creators, including HYBE Media Studio’s Ryu Songhui and writer Yoo Jeong-min, explained that the singer-songwriter was intentionally kept in the dark about many aspects of each episode. Ryu Songhui stated,

"There’s definitely different reactions when the people on a show don’t know what’s coming compared to when they do, and we wanted to lean into that. Jin thought the approach was more fun too. He was really fond of Run Jin, so even when he was hearing about a plan for the first time the day of, he worked with it and did a great job."

To this, Yoo Jeong-min continued,

"Of course, there were times he’d say things like, “What kind of producers are you?” (laughs) But he also felt his reactions were more real when he didn’t know what’s coming, so he really wanted to keep himself in the dark."

This approach was designed to capture his most natural, spontaneous reactions, which added to the show's humor and authenticity. The Epiphany singer reportedly enjoyed this style of filming, as it allowed him to react at the moment rather than following a planned script.

His surprised exclamations, such as questioning whether the production team had arranged such grand setups, were entirely real. The show thrived on these genuine moments, making fans feel as though they were experiencing the surprises alongside him.

How Did BTS' Jin Come Up with the Title of His Fun Variety Show RUN JIN, His Military Service, and More

Interestingly, the BTS star himself chose the name RUN JIN. While many modern web series opt for talk show-style formats, he preferred the dynamic nature of classic variety shows. His interest in physical challenges and unpredictable scenarios led the production team to structure the show accordingly, incorporating elements of traditional variety programs while adapting them for newer audiences. Ryu Songhui said,

"Jin was actually the one who came up with the title Run Jin. A lot of YouTube series these days use a talk show format, but he seemed to like variety shows, too. He was particularly keen to do Dangerous Invitation. So we followed along and leaned into the variety show concept, planned the episodes accordingly, and focused on taking the tried-and-true variety show format and updating it to fit with newer trends."

The idol's return to entertainment after completing his military service in June 2024 made the show even more special. As the first BTS member to be discharged, he wanted to create content that expressed his gratitude toward ARMY. His commitment was evident in challenges like hiking Mt. Hallasan, an extreme task he only discovered through a teaser released after his fan hug event.

The production team revealed that this was part of a broader effort to showcase his determination and appreciation for his fans. Despite being unaware of most plans, he fully embraced the variety show format. He often found humor in the unexpected, occasionally jokingly questioning the production team about their wild ideas.

However, his dedication to making the content enjoyable for ARMY was evident—he not only participated enthusiastically but also provided feedback on how to improve the show’s appeal.

The team credited him with elevating each episode, seamlessly engaging with guests of all ages, from fellow idols to children at internet cafés.

As of now, RUN JIN has released 20 episodes, featuring exciting challenges and entertaining moments with the Running Wild singer. Fans can watch the series and enjoy the fun games on YouTube.

