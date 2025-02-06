"Can't wait for another chaotic episode"— Fans excited as BTS' Jin's drops preview for episode 21 of Run Jin

On February 4, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped the preview for the upcoming episode 21 of BTS' Jin's South Korean variety program Run Jin, leaving the fandom excited. It was showcased in episode 20 titled, EP.20| Variety Show Extravaganza.

The 32-second video showcased the guests, including Seo Eun-kwang, Shin Bongsun, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Lee Yongjin, with the male artist participating in the game The X Man's Mission. The five members went on guessing who could be the X-Man amongst them.

Subsequently, the latest teaser circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"Can't wait for another chaotic episode," an X user tweeted.

The fandom found BTS' Jin's reaction adorable when everyone was suspicious of him being X Man in the preview.

"Omg look at jin being so cute that people are suspicious that he can be the X Man," a fan reacted.

"seokjin and eunkwang together will be a blast," a fan shared (as tranlated by google).

"The preview look so entertaining! Can't wait to see who's the real X Man in the upcoming episode," a fan commented.

The internet users went on to disclose that Run Jin episodes were a relief to their stressful life.

"I know this guy has told us he doesn't want to be an actor, but Kim Seokjin was made to be in front of the camera. As given us so many gifts with his variety show appearances! What a talented, funny, charismatic, humble and loving soul Jin is (and AI agrees)," a user reacted.

""Over here it says "be funny or die". In 2025 my goal is to be your laughter hunter. So i've prepared a variety show extravaganza." Can't wait to see what Jinnie has in store for us," a user shared.

"My heart does a little leap every time a new Run Jin episode is announced! I save it until Friday night to watch so I can be completely immersed without time constraints. They make me laugh out loud, and the work week stress disappears," a user commented.

BTS' Jin would be featured in Kian's Bizarre B&B

On February 4, 2025, BTS' Jin was featured in the latest preview of the South Korean variety program Kian's Bizarre B&B. The video, which revealed the interesting show line-up for 2025, was uploaded on Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel.

BTS' Jin would accompany the cast members, including Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, respectively. The synopsis for the show has been provided below, as per Mydramalist:

"Kian84 manages an unconventional bed and breakfast guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, providing a distinctive experience for young guests. The establishment combines elements of healing and humor, presented through Kian84's distinctive lens."

Run Jin Episode 21 is slated to premiere on February 11, 2025, through BANGTAN TV.

