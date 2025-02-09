"Everytime im going through something, tannie is there to help" — Fans react as BTS' Jin shares an encouraging Weverse post

On February 9, 2025, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, to share an encouraging post. The artist also dropped a landscape picture of himself smiling and donning a knitted grey colored sweater. He captioned his update, as translated by X user @btsmemeories:

"I hope you're doing well, everyone. Fighting today."

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's Weverse update circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. ARMYs mentioned that they were comforted by BTS' Jin's words. An X user wrote that every time they had a hard time, the artist consoled them with their posts, referring to Jin as Tannie.

"Everytime im going through something, tannie is there to help, greatful for having such a pure soul in my life."

The fandom hoped that since BTS' Jin shared a thoughtful post, they would be having a good day. Many users wished that the K-pop idol was also doing well.

"Crazy how everytime im going through it a tannie is there to help in some way no matter what...7g connection wired directly into my amygdala,"- a fan reacted.

"It's almost 4am for me but I know my day is gonna be good because of Jin, I hope he's doing good as well,"- a fan shared.

"What a great way to start off my Sunday! We miss you, @BTS_twt..Jin, we hope you're doing well too,"- a fan commented.

ARMYs praised BTS' Jin's black hair and complimented his visuals.

"Fighting today as well too, jinnie,"- a user reacted.

"He came on time , i really need those words , thank you so much jin hyungie , u have also doing the best FIGHTING SEOKJIN,"- a user shared.

"Yay! JIN's black hair mullets are back!,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin was recently featured in 'Wellness Begins With Self-Love'

BTS' Jin starred in Alo Yoga's "Wellness Begins With Self-Love" campaign on February 7, 2025. The male artist donned various outfits from the apparel brand. He wore a Faux Leather Premier Bomber Express jacket paired with a white tee. He completed his look with Northstar Cargo pants Espresso.

In the third still, he sported a Voyage Utility Cargo jacket styled with a Cargo ripstop trousers. He also wore Edition Sueded Jacked paired with Hoodie, Triumph Raglan tee, 7 Key Mesh Basketball Short, Unisex Throwback socks and complemented his appearance with Alo Recovery Mode Sneakers.

In recent news, the K-pop artist dropped the Close To You original soundtrack for romance and space drama titled When The Stars Gossip.

