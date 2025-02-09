"Everytime im going through something, tannie is there to help" — Fans react as BTS' Jin shares an encouraging Weverse post

  • home icon
By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 09, 2025 09:47 GMT
Fans react as BTS
On February 9, 2025, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, to share an encouraging post. The artist also dropped a landscape picture of himself smiling and donning a knitted grey colored sweater. He captioned his update, as translated by X user @btsmemeories:

"I hope you're doing well, everyone. Fighting today."
Subsequently, the K-pop idol's Weverse update circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. ARMYs mentioned that they were comforted by BTS' Jin's words. An X user wrote that every time they had a hard time, the artist consoled them with their posts, referring to Jin as Tannie.

"Everytime im going through something, tannie is there to help, greatful for having such a pure soul in my life."

The fandom hoped that since BTS' Jin shared a thoughtful post, they would be having a good day. Many users wished that the K-pop idol was also doing well.

"Crazy how everytime im going through it a tannie is there to help in some way no matter what...7g connection wired directly into my amygdala,"- a fan reacted.
"It's almost 4am for me but I know my day is gonna be good because of Jin, I hope he's doing good as well,"- a fan shared.
"What a great way to start off my Sunday! We miss you, @BTS_twt..Jin, we hope you're doing well too,"- a fan commented.

ARMYs praised BTS' Jin's black hair and complimented his visuals.

"Fighting today as well too, jinnie,"- a user reacted.
"He came on time , i really need those words , thank you so much jin hyungie , u have also doing the best FIGHTING SEOKJIN,"- a user shared.
"Yay! JIN's black hair mullets are back!,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin was recently featured in 'Wellness Begins With Self-Love'

BTS' Jin starred in Alo Yoga's "Wellness Begins With Self-Love" campaign on February 7, 2025. The male artist donned various outfits from the apparel brand. He wore a Faux Leather Premier Bomber Express jacket paired with a white tee. He completed his look with Northstar Cargo pants Espresso.

In the third still, he sported a Voyage Utility Cargo jacket styled with a Cargo ripstop trousers. He also wore Edition Sueded Jacked paired with Hoodie, Triumph Raglan tee, 7 Key Mesh Basketball Short, Unisex Throwback socks and complemented his appearance with Alo Recovery Mode Sneakers.

In recent news, the K-pop artist dropped the Close To You original soundtrack for romance and space drama titled When The Stars Gossip.

