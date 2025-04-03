"Truly a nation's pride" — Internet reacts as BTS' Jin's heartwarming words during his volunteer service at wildfire affected area gain attention

Through a volunteer effort, BTS' Jin recently helped those affected by the wildfires in Andong-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do. On April 3, 2025, according to the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News, the artist visited Gilan Middle School in Gilan-myeon, where he actively participated in serving meals to wildfire victims and firefighters.

Ad

BTS' Jin’s agency, BigHit Music, confirmed his participation, stating,

“He wanted to provide even a small amount of help to those affected by the wildfire, so he decided to volunteer.”

BTS' Jin's own words further resonated with fans:

“I decided to participate in the volunteer work because I wanted to provide even a small amount of help to those affected by the wildfire.”

Ad

Trending

According to Hello TV NEWS's coverage, BTS's Jin expressed his feelings about his volunteer work, stating,

"I hope this can be of even a little help."

As news of BTS' Jin's contribution, along with the sentiment and reason behind his service, spread, fans worldwide took to social media to praise the artist's generosity. One fan wrote,

"Korea blessed w this rare gem truly a nation's pride."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans called him "perfect," an "angel," and "benevolent" for his efforts to help the victims—

"Just when I thought he couldn't be more perfect. Volunteering your time is one of the ultimate ways of giving. Money can always be earned back but time can't ever be given back. Even with a busy schedule he still took the time to give back. The mark of a true idol," said another fan.

Ad

"Andong, where Seokjin is volunteering to help residents in need, is one of the areas that suffered significant damage from the recent wildfire and is located about 270Km away & a 6-hour round trip(over 3hr one way) distance from Seoul. Our angel Seokjin," shared a commenter on X.

"Volunteering his time, effort & presence to make a real difference Always striving for deeper impact, greater thoughtfulness & more meaningful action, Jin continues to raise the bar, lead by example & redefine what it means to be an icon & a trailblazer. Proud of you my love," posted a netizen.

Ad

"#Jin volunteered to help people who were victims of the forest fires... There is no better influence than them, honestly. This was a very benevolent attitude of his, because, instead of just helping with money, he took action. I am proud of my idols," wrote as X user.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for BTS' Jin's humility and kindness. Many highlighted how rare it was for a globally renowned artist to personally engage in such efforts.

Ad

"Ngl it’s really rare to see a globally renowned artist personally going out to the affected areas & reach out to the victims despite his busy schedule this speaks volumes about seokjin’s kind heart, good character & personality in so many levels," shared this fan of BTS' Jin.

"Jin personally reaching out to the affected area & serving food to the victims is really something else, it’s rare to see celebrities/idols do this. oh my love for you kim seokjin truly just keeps on getting bigger & bigger," mentioned an individual on X.

Ad

""I hope this can be of even a little help." Seokjin has the most kindest soul. He wanted to keep a low profile, did not make a big deal out of his service. Said "enjoy your meal" while passing the food to each and everyone - BTS is definitely different and it's eldest the kindest," added this ARMY.

Ad

BTS' Jin's volunteer work in Andong garners praise as celebrities and the entertainment industry rally to support wildfire relief efforts

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to SPOTV News, Maeil Gilan Middle School has been operating a free cafeteria in partnership with Born Korea. The company is led by the renowned chef Baek Jong-won, who shares a close friendship with Jin.

Since March 28, 2025, the cafeteria has been preparing and distributing between 300 and 700 meals per service to support those affected by the wildfires. BTS' Jin quietly joined this initiative, donning a black hat, mask, and gray apron while working alongside other volunteers.

Ad

Despite his efforts to stay low-key, many recognized him. Witnesses reported that he not only helped serve meals but also offered words of comfort, uplifting the spirits of those in need. A local resident expressed admiration, as noted by the news outlet, saying,

"People said he was a famous celebrity, but to me, he seemed like a kind and honest young man. He worked hard without standing out among the other volunteers."

Ad

BTS' Jin’s volunteer work in Andong has gained significant attention. According to X user @_LunarWolfJin, his name is trending on the social media site Theqoo. Many are praising his willingness to help those affected by the wildfire.

Additionally, @_LunarWolfJin claimed that an article about BTS' Jin has soared to the top of NATE Entertainment, ranking #1 as discussions about his kindness continue to grow.

Expand Tweet

Ad

South Korea is currently battling severe wildfires in its southeastern regions, which have caused widespread destruction, mass evacuations, and casualties. The combination of strong winds, dry weather, and dense pine forests has made containment efforts challenging.

Authorities believe that human activity may have contributed to igniting the fires, which have endangered cultural heritage sites. In response, several celebrities and entertainment companies have offered financial aid.

BTS members j-hope, Suga, and RM each donated 100 million KRW. BTS' Taehyung contributed 200 million KRW, and Jungkook provided 1 billion KRW. Idol-turned-actor IU also stepped in with a donation of 200 million KRW to support victims and firefighters. JYP Entertainment offered assistance with a 500 million KRW contribution for displaced residents.

Several K-pop groups, including IVE, MONSTA X, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and JANNABI, have joined the relief efforts. Actors and actresses such as Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Woo-shik, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-won have also made contributions. Idols like NCT’s Haechan, TWICE’s Jihyo, aespa’s Karina, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi have also stepped up to provide support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback