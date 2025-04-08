Where was Kian’s Bizarre B&B filmed? Architecture and design leave internet in awe

Netflix’s new variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B has quickly caught the attention of viewers worldwide. This show stands out not just for its cast but also for its unusual setting. On April 8, 2025, Netflix released the first 3 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The new variety show features webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, BTS' Jin, and Saturday Night Live Korea's host and comedian Ji Ye-eun.

The show was filmed primarily on a specially designed floating bed and breakfast on a barge near Ulleung-do island, a remote island off South Korea’s east coast, in the Sea of Japan. Inspired by Kian84’s imagination, the B&B is a one-of-a-kind, castle-shaped structure. It is built on a boat, floating in the middle of the ocean.

The architecture of the set has left many viewers in awe. Designed as a castle, the entrance to the bed and breakfast is positioned on the second floor. Guests can only access it by climbing a rock wall. Inside, they will find cocoon-shaped tea rooms and two slides. One slide leads downstairs, while the other goes directly into the ocean.

To reach the kitchen, guests must slide up and down a pole connecting the two storeys of the building. Another unique feature includes 11 bunk beds hanging from the exterior walls, offering stargazing views over the open water.

Every detail of the boat-based B&B brings Kian84’s playful vision to life. The setting creates a stage for unpredictable and entertaining experiences. The fantastical design has turned the B&B into a major talking point online. Fans have praised its creativity and originality just as much as the show's lighthearted guest interactions.

One viewer writes:

"This show is so unserious. You have to rock climb just to enter the house, slide down a pole to get to the kitchen, sleep outside the house, and even use the slide to send your luggage inside. Kian's mind is truly insane. So glad Jin experienced all of this."

"The tearoom at kian’s bizarre b&b is so cute promotes social interaction in a very creative way.. love it," mentions one netizen.

"As an architect watching kian’s bizarre b&b.. this is out of this world, truly unconventional maybe not a bit ergonomic but still amazing how the structure prioritizes imagination & interaction than traditional spatial norms," says one viewer.

Following the release of Kian's Bizarre B&B, viewers have taken to X to share their excitement and amusement over the show's unique setup. From the imaginative design to the hilarious challenges faced by the cast, fans can not stop talking about it.

"I loved watching #KiansBizarreBB, he's a unique person. I would love to stay in a boat house like that. It's really different but looks fun at the same time," posts an X user.

"A bed and breakfast in the middle of the ocean with slides and hanging beds. Pol for staircase. This is next-level imagination. The design alone makes me want to keep watching the show! It's hilarious and feels like a nightmare for the drunk. The show is perfect for Seokjin," says one fan.

"The place looks like something straight out of a fantasy movie. I've never seen anything like it on a variety show before. I was laughing every time Kian had to use the pole and the climbing wall, regretting his decisions him taking up luggage had me floored," adds this individual on X.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B showcases unique guesthouse experience

Kian84’s Bizarre B&B features a set designed by Kian84 himself, emphasizing social interaction and creativity. The tea room is structured to encourage face-to-face communication, with Kian84 explaining:

“I wanted people to look at each other's faces to pay attention.”

The artist also explained his inspiration for designing the outdoor sleeping area, which features beds hanging from the building’s exterior.

“You're sleeping, hanging off the wall, and the moon rises at night. How beautiful would that be? I made an outdoor sleep zone. Everybody's going to sleep here," he said.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B, the variety show, follows the unpredictable experiences of running a guesthouse for the first time, much like its predecessor, Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2017). Produced by Jung Hyo-min, who previously created Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, the new series reimagines the guesthouse format for a modern audience.

During a recent press conference, as reported by South Korean media outlet The Korea Herald on April 8, 2025, Jung shared that the idea for Kian’s Bizarre B&B came to life. It evolved from discussions about updating the concept of Hyori's Bed & Breakfast.

Jung said that since working on that show, he and writer Yoon Shin-hye often discussed what a modern version of a guesthouse variety show could look like. Another producer of Kian’s Bizarre B&Bs, Lee So-min, highlighted the team’s effort to stay true to Kian84’s original sketches.

“We wanted to bring our imagination to life just as we had envisioned it and we hoped the set would closely match Kian84’s drawings,” Lee said.

He added that the art director, known for projects like Youn’s Kitchen, described the house as something a professional would not typically imagine. However, the art director took on the challenge with enthusiasm.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B’s structure introduces new challenges with a comedic twist. The first 3 episodes focus on the early stages of the guesthouse project. Hosts Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun meet for the first time and reveal their initial plan to operate the B&B on a boat.

However, due to an approaching typhoon, the team temporarily relocates to a backup house in the mountains. They prepare for their first guests by purchasing supplies and managing day-to-day tasks such as cooking and cleaning.

By episode 2, once the weather clears, the team moves to their main location — a barge anchored in the middle of the ocean, with a castle-shaped B&B placed on top.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a 9-episode series. Following the premiere of the first 3 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, the next batch of episodes will be released on April 15, with the final 3 episodes scheduled for release on April 22.

